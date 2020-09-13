MotoGP: bad start to the bitter Sunday of Miguel Oliveira | MotoGP

After his first MotoGP victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira did not move past 11th place on Sunday in the San Marino race.

This sixth race of the championship was won by Franco Morbidelli – a first victory in the premier class of motorcycling – giving Yamaha the first victory on this circuit in the last six years. And “Morbido” was the fifth different winner in six races.

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Joan Mir (Suzuki) completed the remaining places on the podium and Mir ended up being one of the big winners of the day, climbing from eighth to fourth place in the world championship.

A bad start was fatal

This Sunday, San Marino hosted the first race of the 2020 season with an audience, registering 9,970 people in a circuit with a capacity of 60,000 people.

And these ten thousand spectators did not see a good performance by Miguel Oliveira. Before the race, already profiled on the grid, the driver had said that it would be important not to waste time in the first laps, showing himself comfortable with the choice of tires (hard in the front and medium in the rear, a combination that must already take a long time to give fruit on the track).

In this scenario, the intentions of the Portuguese were far from being realized. Starting from 12th place and on the right side of the track, Oliveira lost three positions at the start and made several laps in 15th position.

Up front, Maverick Viñales also suffered. The Spaniard, out of pole position, fell three places on the first lap and, in eighth, already in fifth place, with a low race pace – he was still overtaken with relative ease. In the opposite direction were leader Franco Morbidelli and vice-leader Valentino Rossi, both with good race starts.

It was, however, a relatively boring and rare passing event. Emotion only even on lap 8, with the fall of championship leader Fabio Quartararo – a feat he has repeated in this race.

And that’s where Miguel Oliveira’s race changed. The Portuguese was already getting the best performance on the hard tire, overtaking Petrucci and Binder, setting his best lap and starting to chase the Esparagaró brothers, who were driving ahead of him.

The Portuguese took 15 laps to get back to his place on the grid, which testifies to the poor start of the KTM rider’s race. The following rounds attacked the top 10, but Oliveira ended up losing the duel with Pol Espargaró.

Dovizioso leads the Worlds

This result, with five points added, can hardly be considered a positive one, considering 12th place on the starting grid, but, due to the difficulty on the track, it turns out to be a minor evil for the driver. ‘Almada.

In the championship accounts, Oliveira remains in ninth place, with 48 points, while Quartararo’s clumsy race caused the Frenchman to lose the leadership of the World Championship in favor of Andrea Dovizioso (now separated by six points).

The next race is scheduled for next weekend and again at the Misano circuit, off the Italian Adriatic coast.

