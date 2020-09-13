Gun dump: police find 250 live firearms in suspected right-wing extremists – politics

Police have seized a large arsenal of about 250 live firearms from a man with a suspected right-wing conviction near Hamburg. During the operation in the municipality of Seevetal in Lower Saxony (Harburg district) several thousand ammunition were found, the State Crime Police (LKA) Lower Saxony announced on Saturday.

In the case of the man, “a proper attitude is taken on the basis of general circumstances”. No information about his person was given. The measures were taken because of a suspected violation of the Weapons and Weapons Control Act.

The weapons are short weapons, long weapons and weapons of war, he said. Short guns are usually revolvers or pistols, long guns are guns. No information was given as to whether the man legally owns some of these weapons. There was also no information about the types of weapons of war that have been found, which are reserved for the security forces.

Officials from the Lüneburg Police and the State Security Department of the LKA Lower Saxony were involved in the operation on Friday evening. “The investigative measures were carried out on behalf of the court of Winsen (Luhe),” said the LKA. “Due to the ongoing investigations, no additional information about the facts can currently be given,” said a spokeswoman.

Weapons have been found time and again on the right side in recent months and years. In July, the public prosecutor’s office in Lüneburg had ten properties in Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern searched. Various weapons, weapon parts, ammunition, electronic storage media and sound carriers have been found.

Former Bundeswehr reservist among the suspects

Six suspects are under investigation for violations of the weapons law. Some of them are considered right-wing. According to a report from the news magazine “Spiegel”, this also includes a former Bundeswehr reservist.

In Collm in northern Saxony, the police discovered the weapons depot of a soldier of the elite KSK unit in May. Two kilograms of professional explosives, several thousand pieces of rifle and pistol ammunition, crossbows, smoke grenades and firearms and weapon parts – including a silencer. In addition, writings with extreme right-wing content have been found about the Bundeswehrcommando.

A good year ago, in June 2019, weapons and about 31,500 ammunition and explosives were found at an ex-member of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Special Operations Police Command. The man is believed to be the alleged mastermind of a large-scale purchase of illegal ammunition for the “Prepper” group “Nordkreuz”. Among other things, she is said to have prepared for serious crises in the state by setting up arms depots. (dpa)