around 250 arrests during the opposition demonstration – Observer

Around 250 people have been arrested in Minsk during the weekly opposition protest, which challenges the fraudulent re-election of President Alexander Lukachenko in August, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

“About 250 people were arrested in different parts of the capital” for “using flags and other symbols” of the opposition and “signs with offensive messages,” the interior ministry said in a statement.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Tchemodanova told France-Presse (AFP) that “arrests are underway”.

Human rights NGO Viasna said in the morning that “at least 20 people have been arrested”.

Belarus has been the scene of several protests since August 9, when Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term, in elections deemed fraudulent by the opposition and part of the international community.

At the start of the protests, police arrested around 7,000 people and severely cracked down on hundreds, sparking international protests and the threat of sanctions.

The United States, the European Union and several neighboring countries of Belarus have rejected Lukashenko’s recent electoral victory and condemned the police crackdown, urging Minsk to establish a dialogue with the opposition.