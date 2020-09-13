The Pope calls for a dignified welcome and for refugees from the countryside on the Greek island of Lesbos | European Union

Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with the some 13,000 refugees in the camp destroyed by fire in Moria, on the island of Lesvos, Greece, and called for a dignified and humane welcome for these people.

“In recent days, several fires have destroyed the Moria camp on the island of Lesvos, leaving thousands of people, refugees, homeless,” said Francisco, after the Angelus’ prayer, in the window of the papal palace of the Vatican.

He then recalled his visit to the Lesbos refugee camp in 2016, in the company of the Orthodox Patriarch Bartolomeu, and during which he asked for “a dignified and humane welcome to refugees and asylum seekers in Europe”. At that time, he took 12 refugees from Lesvos to the Vatican on the plane back to Italy, six of them minors.

“I express my solidarity and my closeness to everyone [vítimas] in this dramatic fire, ”he added. The Pope also referred to the demonstrations taking place in different parts of the world and called on the demonstrators “to do so peacefully and without giving in to aggression and violence”.

To politicians in this area, Francisco urged them “to listen to the voice of their citizens and their just aspirations, always respecting human rights and civil liberties”.

Greek authorities refuse to allow the transfer of migrants waiting in Lesvos for the slow asylum process in a European country and build a tent camp to house the thousands of people who have been sleeping in the open since the fire On Wednesday, what should have been a transition camp in Moria for the European asylum system, has become a place where people spend endless time.

But neither asylum seekers from a European Union country want to stay there, nor the people of Lesbos want to stay there, and there have been protests and clashes with the police.

“Nobody wants to go to the new field, we want to go to another country. Nobody wants to stay here, we are in a prison, ”said Sajida Nazari, a 23-year-old Afghan student who has lived in Lesbos for a year. A decade of crisis in Greece has made life difficult and poisoned the spirits against migrants, who in Lesvos feel threatened by locals when they try to leave this place, Nazari told Reuters.

So far there has been only one offer to send 400 children who are in Lesbos without families to accompany them to other European countries – and even so, this offer is not new, it had already been done before, it is only now that some countries are mobilizing to try to materialize after the fire.

The 13,000 people who became homeless had very inconsistent access to food and even water, with the first cases of covid-19 in the countryside being detected in early September – and now no one knows where the sick people. .

