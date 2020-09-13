Covid-19: Portugal with seven other deaths and 673 cases. The worst weekend since April | Coronavirus

This Sunday, Portugal recorded seven more deaths and 673 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, which corresponds to an increase of 1.1%. It was the fourth worst weekend in terms of new cases since the start of the epidemic, with 1,170 more infections recorded in Portugal between Saturday and Sunday – 524 fewer cases than the one recorded between March 28 and 29 ( 1,694 infections), the weekend when the largest increase was recorded.

Since April 18 and 19 (days when more than 1,184 infections were recorded), there have not been as many new cases over the weekend. In total, there are now 1,867 deaths and 63,983 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 673 new cases, 319 (47%) were recorded in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and 236 (35%) in the North region. The data appear in the epidemiological bulletin on Sunday published by the general directorate of health.

175 people have recovered from the disease from the previous day, with a total of 44,069 cured. There are currently 18,047 active cases, 491 more than on Saturday – after subtracting the number of recovered people and deaths from the total number of infections.

452 people are hospitalized (14 more than on Saturday), including 57 in intensive care (two less than the day before).

Six of the seven deaths reported in the past 24 hours have been identified in the capital region and one in the North. The fatal victims include a man between 70 and 79 years old and six people (two women and four men) over the age of 80 – the age group most affected in terms of death.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The region of the country with the highest number of cases is the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley, with 32,732 cumulative infections. North follows, with 23,233 cases; the Center, with 5,228 cases (35 more than the day before); the Algarve, with 1234 cases (over 20); and Alentejo, with 1,134 cases (60 more in the last 24 hours). The Azores archipelago has a total of 238 cases of infection (two more than the day before) and Madeira has 184 (one more).

The North is the region with the highest number of deaths from covid-19, with a total of 854 since the start of the pandemic. The region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley recorded 704 deaths until Sunday, followed by the Center, with 254 dead, Alentejo, with 22 dead, and the Algarve, with 18 dead by covid-19. The Azores archipelago remains with 15 deaths by covid-19 and Madeira has so far recorded no deaths.

continue reading