Sportsman with three cases of covid-19, Benfica with infected Svilar | Soccer

There are three positive cases of covid-19 in the sports team, as the club “Leonino” confirmed this Sunday. Without mentioning the names of the athletes in question, the “lions” referred that the positive cases were detected during tests carried out on Saturday.

“The identity of the players will not be disclosed. They are isolated and completely asymptomatic. The protocol establishes as a basic rule 14 days of isolation, during which, as with what happened during compulsory detention, the Sporting Clube de Portugal will provide you with all the necessary follow-up. Today, new tests have been carried out for the whole team and for all the staff ”, specifies the club in a note published by the newspaper Record.

Sport is contesting the Cinco Violinos Trophy this Sunday, at Alvalade, with Naples, and the achievement of the game will always depend on a decision by the Directorate General of Health, which has already canceled in recent days two matches of the first round of the II League, the Feirense-Desportivo de Chaves and the academy of Viseu-Academic.

Benfica with a Covid case

This Sunday also brought official information that Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar is also infected with covid-19. The club gave no details on the athlete’s condition, but published the young guardian’s name in the clinical bulletin as “infected with covid-19”.

Jardel, with a knee injury, and Samaris, with Achilles tendon limitations, are the last athletes with physical problems.

