ACM Awards 2020 Live Stream Reddit Free Full List Of Winners & Nominees Red Carpet TV Show

All awards are a snapshot in time: a reflection of voter sentiment during the voting period. If the voting had closed a week or two earlier or later, the results might very well be different. Not always, but sometimes.

We may see evidence of that on Wednesday (Sept. 16), when the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards finally airs on CBS, six months after the votes were cast. The voting period was March 3-11 — just before COVID-19 shut down virtually every aspect of American life.

It’s going to be a big start! The 2020 ACM Awards will kick off its 55th annual ceremony Wednesday (Sept. 16) with a performance by the nominees for entertainer of the year, Billboard can exclusively announce.

The nominees — Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett — will be performing a medley of their greatest hits.

After a six-month delay as organizers figured out how (and where) to stage awards show during a global pandemic, the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards finally announce their winners on Wednesday night. Dubbed “A Night of Heart and Hits Live From Nashville,” the ACMs, hosted by Keith Urban, will feature the requisite reading of the envelopes, along with a slew of live and pretaped performances. Here’s all you need to know.

When Are the ACM Awards 2020?

The 55th annual ACM Awards are Wednesday, September 16th. Originally set for April 5th in Las Vegas but postponed because of the pandemic, the ACMs will originate from Nashville for the first time in their history.

Where Are the 2020 ACM Awards?

The ACMs will be held at three music venues synonymous with Nashville and country music: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

How Can I Watch the ACM Awards 2020 Online Free?

The ACM Awards air live on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on September 16th. The show airs on tape delay on the West Coast. You can watch a live stream of the show via CBS All Access (the streaming service is currently offering a 7-day free trial right now).

Billboard can also exclusively reveal the winners of the music event of the year, songwriter of the year and video of the year categories. For an event of the year, Miranda Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — which features Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King — took home the honor.

The show was originally slated for April 5 in the ACMs’ usual home base of Las Vegas, but was postponed and moved to Nashville for the first time. The show’s theme was also changed from the perennial “country music’s party of the year” to “a night of heart and hits live from Nashville,” a tonal shift that better reflects the mood of the audience in this stressful year.

Rhett landed the win for video of the year with “Remember You, Young,” while Hillary Lindsey nabbed songwriter of the year. The three categories were announced off-camera ahead of the show.

The ACM Awards also announced on Sunday (Sept. 13) that Taylor Swift will be making her big return to the show’s stage — it’ll be her first set for the event in seven years. The superstar will be performing her song “Betty” off her new hit album, Folklore, from the Grand Ole Opry House.

Other previously announced performers include Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

Ways To Watch the ACM Awards 2020 Red Carpet Live stream with PeopleTV It’s a big night for country music fans! The Academy of Country Music will honour the greatest in the genre Wednesday night during its annual awards show — and PEOPLE will be on-hand on the red carpet to catch all the excitement.

PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons will host a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony featuring interviews with nominees, performers and host Keith Urban backstage at the Opry. Catch the full Livestream above at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s YouTube channel, PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also live stream the pre-show on the PeopleTV app, available on all your favorite streaming devices.

The ACM Awards will air from three iconic locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the pack of hopeful artists with five nominations each.

The 55th ACM Awards airs Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS. (The event is produced by dick clark productions, which shares a parent company with Billboard.)

We saw an indication of how the voting period can make a difference when the ACM announced their winners for best new male and female artist of the year. The awards went to Riley Green and Tenille Townes. It seems likely that if the voting had closed in August, rather than March, the awards might have gone to fellow nominees Morgan Wallen and Gabby Barrett. Both landed No. 1 hits on Hot Country Songs — and, perhaps even more impressively, top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — Wallen with the streaming smash “7 Summers” and Barrett with “I Hope.”

There’s no way to know, of course. It’s possible the voters really like Green and Townes and wouldn’t have been swayed by their competitors’ breakthroughs. But it seems likely the calendar had something to do with these outcomes.

2020 ACM Awards Live Stream: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers

Keep that in mind as you watch the ACMs on Wednesday — especially if you’re trying to pick winners at a viewing party (socially distanced, of course, with masks coming down only so you can dig into that tasty Nashville hot chicken).

ACM voting closed less than four months after the rival CMA Awards were presented on Nov. 13. Garth Brooks took entertainer of the year at the CMAs for a record-extending seventh time over Carrie Underwood, who has never won in the top category at the CMAs. So don’t be too surprised if Underwood wins on Wednesday — a win here would help make up for that loss. After all we’ve lived through this year, that loss may be a dim and distant memory, but it was likely a fresher recollection for many voters when they were casting their ballots in March.

Seven CMA winners from November are also nominated for ACM Awards in those same categories this year — Blake Shelton’s thunderous “God’s Country” for single of the year; Maren Morris’ GIRL for album of the year; the Lil Nas X/Billy Ray Cyrus collab “Old Town Road” for video of the year; Kacey Musgraves for female artist of the year; Luke Combs for male artist of the year; Dan + Shay for duo of the year and Old Dominion for group of the year.

If the titled releases seem pretty old at this point, they are. The “Old Town Road” remix, with Cyrus, was released on April 5, 2019. “God’s Country” is a week older: It was released on March 29, 2019. And GIRL is older still: The album was released on March 8, 2019. But these titles weren’t so old when voting was conducted in March 2020.

“Old Town Road” has been an awards show fixture for more than a year. It won song of the year at the VMAs on Aug. 26, 2019, musical event of the year at the CMAs three months later and two Grammys (best pop duo/group performance and best music video) on Jan. 26.

Musgraves’ “Rainbow,” nominated for song of the year, is nearly 2-1/2 years old. The ballad is the closing track on Golden Hour, which was released on March 30, 2018.

