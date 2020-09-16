General NewsInternationalLifestyle

ACM Awards 2020 Live Stream Reddit Free Full List Of Winners & Nominees Red Carpet TV Show

Live Stream 55th Academy of Country Music Awards ACM 2020 - Best Guide To Watch Online Hosting Performing

The 55th annual ACM Awards 2020 live stream on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The theme was also changed to "a night of heart and hits live from Nashville," a tonal shift that better suits this stressful year.

All awards are a snapshot in time: a reflection of voter sentiment during the voting period. If the voting had closed a week or two earlier or later, the results might very well be different. Not always, but sometimes.

We may see evidence of that on Wednesday (Sept. 16), when the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards finally airs on CBS, six months after the votes were cast. The voting period was March 3-11 — just before COVID-19 shut down virtually every aspect of American life.

It’s going to be a big start! The 2020 ACM Awards will kick off its 55th annual ceremony Wednesday (Sept. 16) with a performance by the nominees for entertainer of the year, Billboard can exclusively announce.

The nominees — Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett — will be performing a medley of their greatest hits.

After a six-month delay as organizers figured out how (and where) to stage awards show during a global pandemic, the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards finally announce their winners on Wednesday night. Dubbed “A Night of Heart and Hits Live From Nashville,” the ACMs, hosted by Keith Urban, will feature the requisite reading of the envelopes, along with a slew of live and pretaped performances. Here’s all you need to know.

When Are the ACM Awards 2020?

The 55th annual ACM Awards are Wednesday, September 16th. Originally set for April 5th in Las Vegas but postponed because of the pandemic, the ACMs will originate from Nashville for the first time in their history.

Where Are the 2020 ACM Awards?

The ACMs will be held at three music venues synonymous with Nashville and country music: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

How Can I Watch the ACM Awards 2020 Online Free?

The ACM Awards air live on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on September 16th. The show airs on tape delay on the West Coast. You can watch a live stream of the show via CBS All Access (the streaming service is currently offering a 7-day free trial right now).

Billboard can also exclusively reveal the winners of the music event of the year, songwriter of the year and video of the year categories. For an event of the year, Miranda Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — which features Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King — took home the honor.

The show was originally slated for April 5 in the ACMs’ usual home base of Las Vegas, but was postponed and moved to Nashville for the first time. The show’s theme was also changed from the perennial “country music’s party of the year” to “a night of heart and hits live from Nashville,” a tonal shift that better reflects the mood of the audience in this stressful year.

Rhett landed the win for video of the year with “Remember You, Young,” while Hillary Lindsey nabbed songwriter of the year. The three categories were announced off-camera ahead of the show.

The ACM Awards also announced on Sunday (Sept. 13) that Taylor Swift will be making her big return to the show’s stage — it’ll be her first set for the event in seven years. The superstar will be performing her song “Betty” off her new hit album, Folklore, from the Grand Ole Opry House.

Other previously announced performers include Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

Ways To Watch the ACM Awards 2020 Red Carpet Live stream with PeopleTV

It’s a big night for country music fans! The Academy of Country Music will honour the greatest in the genre Wednesday night during its annual awards show — and PEOPLE will be on-hand on the red carpet to catch all the excitement.

PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons will host a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony featuring interviews with nominees, performers and host Keith Urban backstage at the Opry. Catch the full Livestream above at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s YouTube channel, PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also live stream the pre-show on the PeopleTV app, available on all your favorite streaming devices.

The ACM Awards will air from three iconic locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the pack of hopeful artists with five nominations each.

The 55th ACM Awards airs Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS. (The event is produced by dick clark productions, which shares a parent company with Billboard.)

We saw an indication of how the voting period can make a difference when the ACM announced their winners for best new male and female artist of the year. The awards went to Riley Green and Tenille Townes. It seems likely that if the voting had closed in August, rather than March, the awards might have gone to fellow nominees Morgan Wallen and Gabby Barrett. Both landed No. 1 hits on Hot Country Songs — and, perhaps even more impressively, top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — Wallen with the streaming smash “7 Summers” and Barrett with “I Hope.”

There’s no way to know, of course. It’s possible the voters really like Green and Townes and wouldn’t have been swayed by their competitors’ breakthroughs. But it seems likely the calendar had something to do with these outcomes.

2020 ACM Awards Live Stream: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers

Keep that in mind as you watch the ACMs on Wednesday — especially if you’re trying to pick winners at a viewing party (socially distanced, of course, with masks coming down only so you can dig into that tasty Nashville hot chicken).

ACM voting closed less than four months after the rival CMA Awards were presented on Nov. 13. Garth Brooks took entertainer of the year at the CMAs for a record-extending seventh time over Carrie Underwood, who has never won in the top category at the CMAs. So don’t be too surprised if Underwood wins on Wednesday — a win here would help make up for that loss. After all we’ve lived through this year, that loss may be a dim and distant memory, but it was likely a fresher recollection for many voters when they were casting their ballots in March.

Seven CMA winners from November are also nominated for ACM Awards in those same categories this year — Blake Shelton’s thunderous “God’s Country” for single of the year; Maren Morris’ GIRL for album of the year; the Lil Nas X/Billy Ray Cyrus collab “Old Town Road” for video of the year; Kacey Musgraves for female artist of the year; Luke Combs for male artist of the year; Dan + Shay for duo of the year and Old Dominion for group of the year.

If the titled releases seem pretty old at this point, they are. The “Old Town Road” remix, with Cyrus, was released on April 5, 2019. “God’s Country” is a week older: It was released on March 29, 2019. And GIRL is older still: The album was released on March 8, 2019. But these titles weren’t so old when voting was conducted in March 2020.

“Old Town Road” has been an awards show fixture for more than a year. It won song of the year at the VMAs on Aug. 26, 2019, musical event of the year at the CMAs three months later and two Grammys (best pop duo/group performance and best music video) on Jan. 26.

Musgraves’ “Rainbow,” nominated for song of the year, is nearly 2-1/2 years old. The ballad is the closing track on Golden Hour, which was released on March 30, 2018.

Eight artists or behind-the-scenes pros have a chance to make history at this year’s ACM Awards. Take a look.

1/Underwood is vying to become the first woman in ACM history to win entertainer of the year three times. She won the award in 2008-09. The only other female artist to win twice in the category is Taylor Swift, who took the prize in 2010-11. (Swift will be performing on this year’s ACM show.)

2/Combs, who won new male artist of the year at last year’s ACM Awards, is up for three awards, including entertainer of the year. If he wins that top award, it will be the fastest trip from a new artist win to entertainer of the year in ACM history. That record is currently shared by Mickey Gilley and The Chicks. Both artists took two years to make the leap. Gilley won entertainer of the year in 1976, two years after being crowned most promising male vocalist. The Chicks won entertainer in 2000, two years after winning for top new vocal duet or group.

3/Miranda Lambert‘s Wildcard is vying to become her sixth consecutive studio album to win for album of the year.  No other artist has won in this category with more than two consecutive studio albums. In addition, as was already announced, Lambert’s all-female remake of Elvin Bishop’s 1976 classic “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” became the first all-female recording to win music event of the year. The remake features Morris, Ashley McBryde, Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

4/Dan Smyers and Jordan Reynolds are vying to become the first songwriters in 14 years to win back-to-back song of the year awards. Smyers and Reynolds are nominated this year for co-writing “10,000 Reasons.” They won last year for co-writing “Tequila.” Craig Wiseman won the 2004 song of the year award for co-writing “Live Like You Were Dying” and the 2005 award for co-writing “Believe.”

5/Lady A is vying to become the first group or duo to win twice for single of the year. The trio, which changed its name from Lady Antebellum in June, is nominated this year for “What If I Never Get Over You.” It won 10 years ago for “Need You Now.”

6/Little Big Town is vying to become the first group or duo to win twice for video of the year. The quartet, nominated this year for “Sugar Coat,” won seven years ago for “Tornado.”

7/The Highwomen are vying to become the first all-female group to win for group of the year since The Chicks, who won three years running from 1998-2000. The Highwomen consists of Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

8/Dann Huff is nominated for producer of the year. He won the award in 2006, 2009 and 2013. If he wins again this year, he and Jay Joyce will be the only four-time winners in the category’s history.

The 2020 ACM Awards air Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. (The show is produced by dick clark productions, which shares a parent company with Billboard.)

ACM Awards 2020 Kick Off With a Performance by Entertainer of the Year Nominees: Exclusive

But the show must go on, albeit a few months later than usual. So which country music stars are performing at the prestigious event? Scroll down to see the complete list of artists taking the stage, updating as they’re announced. Keep coming back for the latest names.

These prizes will no longer be handed out in Vegas. Instead, the awards will broadcast from three different venues in Nashville, Tennessee: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. The first artists who were announced as performers were also announced as early winners: Riley Green was named New Male Artist of the Year, while Tenille Townes was honoured as New Female Artist of the Year. They’ll both appear at the Ryman Auditorium to celebrate their victories.

Among this year’s leading ACM contenders are Thomas RhettOld Dominion and Maren Morris with five nominations apiece. Rhett is up for Entertainer of the Year for the very first time, where he’s facing off against two-time past champs Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, two-time nominee Eric Church, and fellow first-time contender Luke Combs.

Who are you rooting for? And whose performances are you most looking forward to seeing?

Jimmie Allen

He was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year in 2019, but he has yet to win at the ACM Awards. This year he’ll be performing his song “Make Me Want To.”

Kelsea Ballerini

She’s nominated for Female Artist of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards. She previously won New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016. This year she’ll be performing “Hole in the Bottle.”

Gabby Barrett

She was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at this year’s awards, but she lost to Tenille Townes. She’ll be performing her crossover hit “I Hope,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Kane Brown

He’ll perform his song “Worldwide Beautiful” at the Grand Ole Opry House. He has been nominated for four ACM Awards in his career so far, but he has yet to win.

It’s finally time to break out those cowboy boots, y’all!

“Country music’s party of the year” is happening a little later than usual, but it’s finally almost here! The industry’s top stars are gearing up for a night of socially-distanced live performances from some of the most iconic and significant locations in country music’s history.

This year’s show will be broadcasted live on CBS on Wednesday, September 16. The spectacle promises to feature plenty of “exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprising moments,” so you won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 ACM Awards.

Yes! Amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, fans had been wondering whether the event—which hosts thousands of attendees—would be cancelled. After much consideration, the Academy of Country Music announced that the ACM Awards will be rescheduled to air on CBS on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

Who’s hosting?

The annual program is changing things up this year, and Keith Urban will host the ACM Awards for the first time ever. He will be hosting from the historic Grand Ole Opry House.

“We are thrilled to have our reigning Entertainer of the Year as the centerpiece of our 55th ACM Awards ceremony,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement. “Keith epitomizes greatness in our industry, is beloved by fans and fellow artists, and I can’t think of a better representative to be the face of our Awards show and to help usher in a new era at the Academy.”

Who is performing?

Many of the performances will take place from the Grand Ole Opry House or the Ryman Auditorium, where social distancing policies can be monitored more closely, while other performances will be virtual. Host Keith Urban will perform at the ceremony, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be singing their new duet, “Happy Anywhere.” Carrie Underwood will also be taking the stage with a medley of classic country hits.

Trisha Yearwood will perform songs by legendary women in country from the Grand Ole Opry house, and will also sing an in-memoriam tribute to the country singers we’ve lost this year (including John Prine, Joe Diffie, and Kenny Rogers).

Miranda Lambert will perform her number one hit song “Bluebird” from Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe with special guests Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, who co-wrote the song with Miranda.

Other performers include Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Old Dominion, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi, and Tim McGraw.

On Sunday, September 13, Taylor Swift also announced that she will be performing on the show for the first time in seven years.

How can I watch the ACM Awards online free?

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday, September 16 on CBS. Cable and satellite subscribers can tune into their local CBS station, or you can live-stream the event using CBS All Access (which is free for the first week).

Who are the biggest nominees?

The 2019 ACM Awards faced backlash after Reba McEntire revealed the Entertainer of the Year nominees and there were no women included in the category. “That doesn’t make me very happy,” the country star said at the time. “We’ve got some very talented women who are out there working their butts off.”

This year, Carrie Underwood has been nominated to break up the historically all-male list of country music artists. She joins Luke BryanEric Church, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett in the award show’s most coveted category.

Here are the other big names in the running this year:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Bryan
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady Antebellum
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Lindsay Ell
  • Caylee Hammack
  • Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Jordan Davis
  • Russell Dickerson
  • Riley Green
  • Cody Johnson
  • Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
  • GIRL, Maren Morris
  • Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
  • What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
  • Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

  • “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
  • “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
  • “Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
  • “Rumor,” Lee Brice
  • “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
  • “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
  • “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
  • “Some Of It,” Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
  • “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
  • “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
  • “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
  • “Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

