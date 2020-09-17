After fire in camp Moria: police force refugees to new camp on the island of Lesbos – politics

After the devastating fire in the Moria refugee camp a week ago, some 11,000 refugees are still homeless on Lesvos.

Although the Greek authorities, with the support of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), have now set up a temporary tent camp on a former shooting range, voluntary movement of people is progressing slowly. Only about 1,200 refugees have taken up residence there.

A large-scale police operation has been underway since Thursday morning. According to observers, security forces are now forcing people into the camp.

70 female officers in white protective suits flown in from Athens are taking part in the action, the “Bild” reports. They served to protect public health; their task was to be the first to gently encourage women and children to leave the town on the coastal road on Lesvos and move to the newly built Kara Tepe refugee camp. The situation is calm, so far people have followed instructions, witnesses from the newspaper “Bild” say.

Refugees are afraid of being trapped

Many refugees on the ground reported their fear of the new camp. They are afraid of being trapped there. Officials also said some migrants are reluctant to move to the new camp. They hope to be able to leave the island. The federal government wants to accept 1,500 refugees recognized by Greece as in need of protection.

Aid organizations are not allowed access to the refugees. The aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières reported that its employees were denied access to the migrants at night. “A police operation is underway to bring the refugees to the new camp. But that should not prevent medical assistance,” the organization criticized on Twitter. In the morning, the emergency clinic that the organization had set up in the area was allowed to reopen.

The Greek authorities and the UN have been building a new camp since Saturday, saying that asylum procedures for migrants will resume. 1000 tents were erected on the site, each of which can accommodate eight to ten people. Medical supply stations will be added and two quarantine zones are planned.

Many inhabitants of Lesvos are also opposed to the new camp, demanding that the refugees be housed elsewhere after the catastrophic conditions in the Moria camp for years. Civil Protection Minister Chrysochoidis says he expects the refugees to be able to leave the island by Easter at the latest. (with AFP)