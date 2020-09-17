Will the carmaker capture 15 percent ?: Volkswagen probably plans to enter the Sixt – economy car rental

According to the “Manager Magazine” report, Volkswagen wants to invest in Sixt car rental. The carmaker based in Wolfsburg plans a stake of 15 percent, probably divided into ordinary and preferred shares.

The magazine informed about it on Wednesday, referring to sources from the group’s environment. Sixt plans to increase its capital. Volkswagen declined to comment. “We do not comment on speculation,” the spokesman said.

According to the report, joining Sixt has been on the wish list of decision-makers in Volkswagen for a long time. VW wants to use it to promote new mobility concepts to the market. Initially, it was a matter of getting to share cars together – after Sixt ended its partnership with BMW on DriveNow. However, Sixt refused in 2018.

Sixt also refused to cooperate with the Audi subsidiary Audi in 2019. “We felt they wanted to rob us,” the Volkswagen manager was quoted as saying by the magazine manager. In the third attempt, however, it now appears to be working in collaboration between Sixt and VW. (Tsp, Reuters)