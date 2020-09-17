As protection against Covid-19: Consumer advocates demand free reservation of seats on trains – economy

Consumer advocates call on Deutsche Bahn to do more for the safety of its passengers during the Corona era and to offer free seat reservations. The train’s supervisory board, which will meet today, should ask the train to ‘abolish the seat reservation fee for all tickets for at least one year and also allow for unchanged seat reservation changes,’ said a transport expert from the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations ( VZBV), Marion Jungbluth, Tagesspiegel. So far, second-class reservations have cost four euros.

“During a pandemic, many people are concerned about traveling long distances on crowded trains,” said a consumer lawyer. It is not possible to follow the rule of distance exactly on the railway. It is therefore necessary to do everything possible to ensure that passengers are intelligently distributed to all cars. “Occupancy displays must be reliable so that passengers can change to less frequented trains,” said Jungbluth, who leads the Mobility and Travel team in the association. Occupancy information would be more accurate if all passengers could book a seat. It would help to forgive the booking fee.

Railways: Long-distance trains are only 40 percent full

The railways emphasize that long-distance trains are currently only around 40 percent, and therefore significantly less than last year. In addition, additional capacities are to be created. “By the end of this year, we will create 27,000 more locations for long-distance traffic alone,” said spokesman Tagesspiegel. “More capacity creates space for space at the same time.” Deutsche Bahn considers traveling on its trains safe – and refers to the relevant Charité study.

It costs a reservation

Booking a second class seat costs four euros, if you buy a Flex or Sparpreis first class ticket, it is included in the ticket price. Seat reservations can be exchanged free of charge until the first day of validity of the reservation for the day of travel inclusive, but no more than 31 days later.