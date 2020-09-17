NRW minister on right-wing extremist policemen: “There is an horror that I never thought possible” – Politics

According to Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), the size of extreme right-wing chat groups at the North Rhine-Westphalian state police is incalculable.

So far, 30 police officers have been suspended, 14 of them with the aim of removing them from service. “What I saw yesterday has a horror that I never thought possible,” said Reul Thursday afternoon in the NRW state parliament. “We are talking about the worst right-wing racist agitation against refugees.”

In addition to the police officers who have already been suspended, there is a suspicion of another person involved who works at the affected Mülheim police station. “We will work on that – radically and down to the smallest detail,” said Reul in the state parliament. “Extremists have absolutely no place in the North Rhine-Westphalian police.”

On Thursday morning, Reul had already responded to the next steps on the radio station WDR2, which follows the discovery of five chat groups, the seizure of mobile phones and searches. “I’m not a prophet, not a coffee grounds reader, unlike some who have always known everything. I’ll just start systematically now, ”said Reul.

Requirements for anonymous reporting procedures for complaints

Investigate, teach, punish, that’s the motto. In addition to the police chiefs and district administrators, he also wanted to make the lower and middle management of the NRW police more responsible.

When asked why the chat groups were not spotted on the services before, Reul said he currently has no real explanation for it. “I think the police still think too often that they have to cover everything through camaraderie.” Whoever does that, who is silent, must get out of the police.

Reul made an appeal to report right-wing extremist chats: “Yes, you have to stick together, you have to rely on each other in emergency situations. Conversely, you have all sworn an oath to abide by the law and the constitution. And if a colleague does not, you must report it, that is also your duty. “

The criminologist Prof. Tobias Singelnstein calls for anonymous reporting procedures for internal complaints to the police. “You cannot imagine that no one has noticed such a network within the police force,” he said.

“But if someone notices something, the official channel is usually used. At the same time, the “blackening” of police colleagues is still not appreciated. Anonymous offers for whistleblower communication are only in the early stages of the police force, the Bochum expert said.

Habeck calls for a fight against the misunderstood spirit of the corps

Five far-right chat groups have been discovered in North Rhine-Westphalia, reportedly involving 29 police officers. Those affected had been suspended and disciplinary action had been taken against everyone, Reul announced the day before. 14 officials will be removed from the service.

Green leader Robert Habeck called for action against the “misunderstood corps spirit” among officials. There is a whole department involved, not all of them actively participated, but for years no one has done anything about it, Habeck said on Thursday.

The events particularly poignantly showed “what a misunderstood corps mind can do”. Therefore, an independent police officer must be appointed. “This is the only way to effectively combat the corps’ misunderstood spirit.”

BKA boss warns against loss of confidence

In order to capture the extent of right-wing extremist and racist networks, Habeck regularly required statistical surveys from the conference of interior ministers in the federal states about incidents that are inhumane, right-wing extremist or anti-constitutional. “Precisely because our security authorities are indispensable to the protection of our democracy, there should be no question about their loyalty to the constitution.”

BKA chairman Holger Münch warns against a loss of confidence. “These are incidents that seriously shake confidence in the police,” he told the editorial network Germany (RND).

CDU interior expert Armin Schuster does not see any Germany-wide networks in the police. He hasn’t talked about individual cases for years. “But I still don’t see structures all over Germany, networks all over Germany working together in a targeted way,” Schuster said in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. (Teaspoon, dpa)