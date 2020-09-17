Macau invests 2.2 million euros in the Festival of Light, the first major event since the pandemic – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

Worten

Macau will invest 2.2 million euros in the Festival of Lights, the first major event since the start of the pandemic, “a first step” to promote the image of a safe city, officials said Thursday.

The festival, which will cost 21 million patacas (2.2 million euros), was even planned, going from December to start at the end of September, to coincide with a possible first “wave” of Chinese tourists, since China has decided to reissue individual and group visas, which should take place at the end of the month.

This at a time when the airline company Air Macau has strengthened links to Chinese cities and hotels are starting to show positive signs in terms of reservations, but still with an occupancy rate that does not exceed an average of 25%, according to the director of the entity that manages tourism in Macau.

Nevertheless, on the sidelines of the press conference which served to present the Festival da Luz, Maria Helena of Senna Fernandes was very cautious about the impact of the return of visas and even estimated that the number of visitors to the Festival da Luz is expected to attract around 200,000 people, half of last year.

In a year in which many large-scale events have been canceled or postponed, the sixth edition of the Macao Light Festival is defined by authorities as “a warm-up event to welcome visitors”.

The festival will run from September 26 to October 31, with four main routes connecting Macau and Taipa Island through light installations, video projection shows and interactive games.