More than three billion euros are missing: Spahn is now asking contributors to pay the cost of the corona – the economy

As of yesterday, statutory health insurance (GKV) has lost one hope. On Monday, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) agreed on a financial table for 2021, which commits health insurers to bear the brunt of the consequences of the coronavirus crisis in 2021.

The federal subsidy of 14.5 billion euros, which is to be paid annually for non-insurance benefits, is to increase by only five billion in 2021. It is therefore a one and a half page document “Implementation of the Social Guarantee”, which was sent to the health insurance association by the Federal Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

For the remaining amount, contributors must pay to increase additional contributions and funds from their reserves. With the social guarantee adopted on June 3, the coalition agreed not to allow social security contributions to rise above 40 percent as a result of the corona crisis.

This has fueled more than 100 health insurers ‘hopes that the federal government will bear most of the cost of the consequences of the pandemic and that the deficit in excess of € 16 billion expected for 2021 will be largely covered by taxpayers’ money.

It is also because Health Minister Spahn is currently spending the insured’s money with both hands to deal with the pandemic and is also burdening health and health insurance funds with expenses that the entire population should actually fund, ie through taxes – such as mass tests or rescue packages for doctors and other service providers that were necessary due to the blockage.

With its costly plan, Spahn is adapting to the fact that, as a result of the economic boom of recent years, the funds have accumulated a total of 20.6 billion in reserves, which is five times the statutory minimum reserve of 0.2 monthly expenses.

These reserves are very unevenly distributed. Spahn therefore wants to commit wealthier health insurers to donate 66 percent of all reserves over 0.4 monthly expenses to the health fund. A total of eight billion euros should be put together. The more than three billion euros still missing are to be raised by 50 million members of the fund through higher additional contributions. On average, the additional contribution is expected to increase by 0.2 percentage points to 1.3 percent.

This would increase social security contributions from the current 39.75 percent to an average of 39.95 percent, ie it would remain just below 40 percent. However, this calculation does not take into account the premium surcharge for long-term care insurance for childless persons of 0.25 percent.

With this maneuver, Spahn takes over the proposals made by some treasurers at the beginning of the Corona crisis. For example, BKK Viactiv’s CEO Reinhard Brücker suggested using Corona as an opportunity to use assets that were incorrectly created by financial compensation errors in some health insurance funds to finance the crisis.

Reinhard Brücker, CEO of BKK Viactiv, considers the term to be incorrectly chosen. Photo: Repro

That’s why Brücker approved Spahn’s approach yesterday. However, he considers the deadline of 30 June 2020, when the assets are to be measured, to be incorrectly chosen. “Many health insurances currently run with non-cost-contributory contribution rates and the release of reserves.” The deadline should therefore be fair until 31 December 2020. At that time, Brücker caused a great deal of resentment in the health insurance warehouse. This was also the case on Tuesday for the “package of measures” of the two ministers.

Ulrike Elsner, CEO of Ersatzkassenverband, called the decision to increase the average additional contribution to 1.3 percent a “fatal signal to contributors and the economy.” AOK chief Martin Litsch said it was a mistake that most of the 16.6 billion euros had to be collected only by the contributor. “There are other actors who should be involved in financing the pandemic.”

The pharmaceutical industry has great potential for savings. Specifically, he called for an increase in the manufacturer’s discount on patented drugs and a reform of the pricing mechanism for these often very expensive drugs. A request also made yesterday by the TK-Bundesverband in connection with the 2020 Innovation Report.

Franz Knieps, CEO of the umbrella association of the company’s health insurance funds, was very disappointed. Five billion tax subsidies is too little. “Given the already foreseeable economic consequences of the 2020 pandemic and the underlying dynamics of expenditure developments, we consider full tax funding to be necessary,” said Knieps.

Knieps criticized the achievement of health insurance reserves of eight billion euros as “a socializing part of the contributions of the legally insured and their employers in Germany.”

Demand for special regulations for smaller cash registers

However, health insurers need this money right now “to be prepared for the foreseeable challenges and to create a pandemic-resistant structure of our health system.” He called for special rules, especially for smaller funds. They are particularly dependent on their reserves to bear unpredictable additional burdens.

In fact, severe bloodshed in reserves is likely to lead to serious shocks for a number of funds. Affected are particularly affluent local health insurers such as AOK Sachsen-Anhalt or AOK Plus, Techniker Krankenkasse and HKK. About nine billion euros of reserves from the last 20 billion euros are concentrated with them alone.

In particular, with its insurance exemption law, Spahn forced these funds to melt their reserves for monthly costs within three years with an additional contribution that does not cover costs. They have already reduced their contributions accordingly. But now you will lose a large part of this reserve in one step. As a result, they will have to increase their contributions particularly significantly in 2021.

For fear of losing members, even the Structural Funds, which have smaller reserves, no longer have an additional contribution to cover costs. With the exception of KKH, all substitute health insurance companies closed the previous year with a negative deficit. It looks similar with the health insurance funds of large companies. This means that there is a high risk that in 2021 the average additional contribution will eventually have to increase by more than 0.2 percentage points calculated by Spahn.

The minister is now preparing for it. He announced that he wanted to lower the threshold above which the fund could increase another contribution. Until now, this was possible when reserves fell below monthly expenditures in the last quarter. In the future, this should be 0.8 monthly expenses. The paper states that financial reserves would be used more to avoid increases. A tax subsidy of five billion euros is to be approved by the federal cabinet on September 23.