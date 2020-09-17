INE. Airports recover from June but fall nearly 80% year on year – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

Domestic airports saw a pickup in passenger movements, even with a year-over-year decline of 79.5% in July, to 1.3 million, from 94.6% in June, said Thursday the ‘INE.

According to rapid air transport statistics in July, the movement of passengers in national airports recovered in July, but it is “still far from the same values”, specifies the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The country’s airports recorded, during the month under analysis, the movement of 1.3 million passengers (boardings, arrivals and direct transits), which represents a year-on-year decrease of 79.5% , after drops of 94.6% in June and 98.5% in May.

In July, nine thousand aircraft landed on commercial flights at domestic airports, a drop of 61.8% from the same month last year, after drops of 86% in June and 92%. 3% in May.

“Analyze the number of planes landed and the number of passengers disembarked daily between January and July 2020, and compare with the same period, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures adopted in terms of airspace since the beginning the second half of March, ”points out the INE.

From July, the entity observed a “slight recovery”, although reductions of more than 50% in the number of landings and 70% in the number of disembarked passengers were still recorded.

Regarding the first half of the year, 55.1 thousand aircraft landed at national airports on commercial flights, which is 58.4% less than in the same period of the previous year.

During the same period, 11.2 million passengers were handled, a decrease of 67.3%.

Lisbon Airport handled 55% of total passengers (6.2 million) and recorded a decrease of 65.2%.

Faro airport, on the other hand, posted the largest drop in the number of passengers handled between January and July, with a drop of 79.8%, if we consider the three airports with the highest passenger traffic. in Portugal.

As for the volume of passengers disembarked and embarked on international flights, during the first six months of the year, France was the main country of origin and destination of these flights, followed by the United Kingdom, which recorded the largest reduction in the number of disembarked and embarked passengers (decreases of 74.9% and 73.9%, respectively).

Spain and Germany remained in third and fourth place in the list of top countries of origin and destination, and Switzerland replaced Brazil in fifth position.

Regarding the movement of freight and mail at domestic airports, in July there were 9.6 thousand tonnes, corresponding to a decrease of 47.8%, compared to July 2019 (it had fallen by 54, 1% in June and 55.5% in May).

Between January and July, freight and mail movements decreased by 31.1%, reaching 80,700 tonnes.

The movement of goods at Lisbon airport represented 65.2% of the total, reaching 52,700 tonnes, a decrease of 38.2% over the same period.