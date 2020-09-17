Interview with the leading supplier of ZF: “New EU goals are slowing down the car market” – Economy

Mr Scheider, the European Commission is once again tightening up CO2 standards for the car industry by 2030. Will it speed up the transformation of the industry?

I wonder if it’s still a transformation or rather a disruption. In Europe, people seem to want to overcome each other with increasingly stringent limit values. I see a lot of activism, but still no program I can believe in.

What should it look like?

It is not clear how to strike a balance between the necessary climate protection, the natural need of citizens for mobility and the jobs affected. I am thinking of the Minister of the Greens of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, who has been successfully preparing this for two years in a strategic dialogue with industry. There is no doubt for us that we must achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. At ZF, we have already initiated the necessary measures without any further regulation.

Why should this not be possible at European level?

I wonder if the European Commission will now propose concrete measures and models for how it would like to harmonize all three important criteria for Europe. As you can see, I’m skeptical. As one of the largest suppliers for wind energy, we have all the data on renewable energies. I have not yet understood the European Commission’s bill: Where should renewable electricity for the Green Deal come from? This is just one of many open questions.

The third largest German supplier to the automotive industry, after Bosch and Continental, achieved sales of over 36 billion euros in 2019. Photo: dpa

However, the entire automotive industry has long been moving towards a shift to propulsion and energy.

That is true, but re-tightening the CO2 targets will only bring the system more emphasis on development resources and investment. And don’t forget our employees. We get disrupted and we can no longer realize what we want: to take people with us in transformation and give them perspective.

ZF has negotiated a placement and employment package that will ensure a good 7500 job losses in Germany, but excludes redundancies and plant closures by 2023. Do you have to untie the package now?

If other EU targets are actually met, the car market in Europe will slow down. The number of units sold will probably not reach the level of 2018 and car prices will rise. In the medium to long term, we will not need locations and production capacities in Germany. This means that we would have to reduce more employees than we planned. In the short term, however, this will not affect our program agreed with employee representatives.

Demand for electromobility is growing and Germany is now a pioneer here. As a supplier, is it not a recipient of state climate regulation as a supplier?

In fact, over the last 20 or 30 years, regulation has ensured that high-tech cars are becoming safer and cleaner. Technology that has often been developed by the supply industry. The question is how much time is available to meet other goals. In Europe, we already have the toughest climate legislation in the world, and we need to achieve this much more than in previous years. I am afraid that the tensions will be too high and that it will not be possible to achieve the goals by the end of 2030 realistically.

If the offer is right, people will also buy electric cars.

The federal government has done many things right when it comes to funding. That is why the demand for electric cars is currently higher than anywhere else, and we have also left China behind. However, there is still an artificial market, the real prices for electronic mobility are much higher. There has been a lot of movement, there is no doubt about that. However, this is far from enough if most new fleets are to halve CO2 levels by 2030. For example, the charging infrastructure urgently needs to be expanded.

Do you think electromobility is not available?

It is not today. Nor do I see that the cost of mobility for citizens without funding will soon reach the level of today’s vehicles with internal combustion engines.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG car supplier forum Photo: image alliance / Felix Kästle /

How high is the share of electric vehicles in the automotive industry ZF?

From 2026 it will be higher than the share of combustion. So we will have half the transformation in six years. We see plug-in hybrids as an important part of the solution.

Many consider them part of the problem because their mini electric range rarely or never charges them.

Current studies show that plug-in hybrids (PHEV) are comparable to purely electric cars with longer range in terms of their life cycle carbon footprint. The reason is the “CO2 backpack” of a large battery in electronic cars. Electric vehicles with a small battery have an advantage in city traffic, but not on long journeys. Keyword range: PHEVs with an electric range of 80 kilometers or more are now available.

The problem remains that many users avoid going to the charging station and driving with an – often thirsty – internal combustion engine.

It is so? Our data shows that private PHEV drivers load regularly. It is true that it is different for company car drivers. We want to change this in the short term, which is why we are developing electronic assistants to ensure that the driver is asked to charge – for example, before entering the ecological zone. A credit system is also possible that rewards the driver with a bonus when charging. He works with motivation and gentle pressure. ZF is already implementing a number of measures in its company cars. For example, through free charging stations at home and at work. 80 percent of all newly ordered ZF company cars are electrified. Between January and December 2019 alone, the charging current in private wallboxes supported by ZF in Germany increased tenfold compared to the previous year. We hope that others will follow.

The purchase of PHEV is subsidized by the state, does the regulator not have to exert more pressure in order to be able to be powered electrically as well?

We call for regulation too quickly and incentives may be a better choice. From 2021, EU car consumption values ​​must be registered in the same way in order to determine the actual CO2 values. This will provide transparency regarding driving behavior. Let’s wait and see, we give drivers the freedom to test new vehicles and then review the regulation in 2023.

ZF employs 160,000 people worldwide, 50,000 of them in Germany. Photo: dpa

Mr. Scheider, how bad is ZF in the corona crisis?

The second quarter was very impressive. We had to pull out all the stops to get through. We are now in somewhat more stable waters and we expect the second half of the year to be better. Compared to the previous year, however, there will be a clear double-digit decline in sales. Overall, 2020 remains a critical year.

And next year? Is the crisis over – or will the wave of bankruptcies in the car sector start only then?

I expect several more difficult years. By 2023, we will still be well below the 2018/19 level. I dare not predict whether we will ever return to the old level in Europe. China, which is an important market for ZF, is doing very well and supporting the whole sector. Europe is likely to remain the weakest market among the three large regions.

Large suppliers, such as ZF, are in a relatively convenient position. How critical is the situation of many medium-sized companies?

In the supply chain, we feel that companies are running into significant difficulties that depend on the internal combustion engine. We expect more bankruptcies here.

How many of today’s 1,000 suppliers will not survive?

Hard to say. We’ll be able to get an idea in a year when the payment terms and credit line expire. This will be especially difficult for those who only offer conventional drive technology. We are already experiencing this and supporting our suppliers whenever we can. However, there are also a large number of companies that can deal with Corona without transformation. Steering, brakes, chassis and other things also need electric cars.

Would ZF be willing to contribute financially to the aid fund, as discussed at the last car summit with the federal government?

It’s too early to commit. The economic stimulus package implemented by the government in the summer is still in place. At the car summit, there was agreement on waiting for the next few weeks to see how the measures continued to work and how the markets were evolving. We’ll talk about it again at the end of the year.

In your opinion, would a transformation fund with the participation of the state development bank KfW make sense?

In principle, such a tool makes sense, as KfW could strengthen the credibility of companies. A market economy also means that societies that can no longer be transformed should not be kept alive artificially, so to speak, as zombie societies. Not every business model can continue.

Did you expect more from the Chancellor’s car summit last week?

But on the contrary. The conversation was forward-looking and solution-oriented and very constructive. I did not expect that further measures would be decided now. We cannot handle the transformation itself. It is an innovative force that, of course, suffered from the corona crisis. It is therefore very welcome that the government is pushing for two projects: a law that will legally allow autonomous management in Germany in real operation, and the mobility of data space, ie a cloud infrastructure with a European footprint.