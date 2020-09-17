Obama’s new book published on November 17, two weeks after the US election – Observer

Former US President Barack Obama on Thursday announced the release of his new book on November 17, two weeks after the presidential elections between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

In the Portuguese edition of Objectiva, A Promised Land in the Original will be published simultaneously in 25 languages ​​worldwide and is the first of two volumes by the man who occupied the White House between 2009 and 2017.

“It’s a very special feeling to have finished a book and I’m proud of it,” Obama wrote in his Twitter account.

Donald Trump’s predecessor said he tried to give an “honest account” of his presidency and think about “how to dilute the divisions and make democracy work for all”.

There is no desire to finish a book, and I am proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to give an honest account of my presidency, the strengths we struggle with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everyone. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm

The book – the release date of which has remained shrouded in mystery until now – will be released in the United States two weeks after the presidential elections, scheduled for November 3.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama’s book Becoming, published in November 2018, was an editorial success, with more than 11.5 million copies sold worldwide.