Planned tightening of CO2 regulation: Car supplier ZF sees jobs as a threat in terms of EU climate goals – the economy

The tightening of CO2 regulation for the automotive industry planned by the European Commission is facing enormous resistance in this sector. The renewed reduction of the CO2 limit by 50 (instead of 37.5) percent by 2030, to be officially announced today by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, “only increases the system in terms of development resources and investment”. , said Wolf-Henning Scheider, CEO of ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany’s third-largest car supplier, specializes in the “Tagesspiegel Background Verkehr & Smart Mobility” service (Wednesday edition).

“We are getting disrupted and we can no longer do what we want: to take people with us in transformation and give them perspective.” In Europe, people seem to want to overcome each other’s increasingly stringent limits. “I see a lot of action, but not yet a program I can trust,” Scheider said. Without a significantly higher share of electric cars sold, manufacturers would find it difficult to meet the new limits.

The car market would be ruined

The head of ZF stated that he did not yet understand the draft law of the European Commission. “Where should renewable electricity for the Green Deal come from?” This is just one of many open questions. “If the new EU targets were actually implemented, the European car market would slow down. “The number of units sold is unlikely to reach 2018 and car prices will rise,” said Scheider, “Tagesspiegel’s background.”

This will have consequences for Germany as a place of business and for employees: “In the medium to long term, we will not need locations and production capacities in Germany,” said Scheider. “That means we would have to cut more employees than we planned.”