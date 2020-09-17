Von der Leyen plans stricter climate targets: EU examines internal combustion engine ban – economy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce stricter climate protection targets in the European Parliament on Wednesday. So far, the EU should emit 40 percent less greenhouse gases in 2030 than in 1990. Von der Leyen wants to save 55 percent by then.

The Commission’s internal document, entitled ‘A Roadmap for the 2030 Climate Goal’, which our newspapers have before it, shows that the Commission wants to demand a lot from consumers and industry.

What do the Commission’s plans for the car industry mean?

The automotive industry will be particularly hard hit. Specifications for manufacturers to reduce CO2 emissions are to be massively increased. To date, manufacturers have had to reduce the emissions of their new vehicles by an average of 37.5 percent between 2021 and 2030. The commission is now focusing on “about 50 percent” less. It should not be forgotten that relatively few producers will have difficulty reaching the 2021 target. It is speculated, for example, that Daimler will be absent, thus risking fines.

At least as important is the Commission’s announcement to consider a ban on internal combustion engines. It is literally said: the Commission will examine from which point onwards “internal combustion engines in cars should no longer be on the market”. The European Commission also clarifies that in future it will focus mainly on battery electric vehicles: In this sector, it sees “a clear role for electrification as a key path to decarbonisation”. For 2050, he states the slogan: “Almost all cars on the road will no longer have emission permits.”

Automotive companies could get into trouble: They still rely heavily on internal combustion engines. Photo: dpa

Is the tightening of fleet targets official?

No, the European Parliament and the Member States would have to agree. However, resistance is not expected in any of the chambers. The European Parliament is seeking even stricter requirements. And the time was over when the federal government in Brussels fought for key German industry. In the Länderkammer, Germany did not side with France either, when EU regulation was at least partially coordinated with the economic requirements of the sector. The Commission wants to present a new proposal for fleet regulation by June 2021.

How is the industry reacting?

The industry is still in shock. He states internally: “If the Commission’s plans come true, it will mean the end of car construction in Germany as we know it today.” Specifications from Brussels would lead to an unprecedented level of job losses between manufacturers and suppliers.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to present her climate strategy in detail Photo: REUTERS

This Wednesday, VDA President Hildegard Müller wants to call the board of the association and define the strategy. The industry expected a tightening of requirements from Brussels, as this was vaguely announced in the Commission’s work plan led by Ursula von der Leyen. The fact that the plans are so devastating from an industrial point of view is attributed to the influence of its representative, Frans Timmermans, who is responsible for the “green agreement”.

How does the Commission intend to ensure that ambitious climate targets are met?

The full range of EU climate protection instruments needs to be reviewed and improved. So far, it has been said that by 2030, electricity production from renewable sources should increase to a share of 32 percent. The commission now sets a target of 65 percent. In the heating and cooling sector alone, renewables should provide a 40 percent share in 2030.

Environmental activists are demonstrating against the premium for internal combustion engines. Photo: imago images / Bernd Friedel

Renovation of residential buildings is to be massively increased. 75 percent of residential buildings are currently considered insufficiently insulated. The renovation rate in existing buildings is currently one percent per year and, according to the article, will “more than double” by 2030. In 2015, renewable energies provided seven percent of energy consumption in the transport sector. In 2030, a share of 24 percent is expected.

How should the energy mix change?

According to the Commission’s plans, the EU will burn 70 percent less coal in 2030 than in 2015, 30 percent less oil and 25 percent less gas. Until now, it was planned that in 2030, renewable energies would account for 32 percent of the total energy mix. This share is now set to increase to 38 percent.

Overall, approximately 40 percent less primary energy is expected to be consumed in 2030 than in 2015. From 2015 to 2030, EU industry is set to reduce its energy consumption by 25 percent. Compared to 1990, this means a decrease of almost 50 percent.

How does the Commission manage the restructuring of energy consumption?

It is likely to create new specifications for industry, for example regarding the energy consumption of products. The revision of the Ecodesign Directive has been announced by next summer. This directive already ensures that electric slingshots, such as under lights, vacuum cleaners and refrigerators, can no longer be sold in the EU. In addition, the price of CO2 should rise. To this end, trade in pollution certificates needs to be expanded. Transport and residential buildings are to be included in emissions trading. In addition, EU countries must contribute to climate protection.

As part of the burden-sharing process, each EU country receives binding annual CO2 limits for non-ETS sectors. If these budgets are not met, Member States impose fines. It is already foreseeable that Germany will not meet its previous burden-sharing objective. If the commission strengthens its climate targets, the current German savings target of 38 percent can also be expected to increase. Initial estimates suggest it could rise to 60 percent.