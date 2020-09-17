Portuguese MEPs urge the European Union not to ignore Cabo Delgado – Observer

Several Portuguese MEPs on Thursday called on the European Union not to ignore the situation in Cabo Delgado, during a debate in the European Parliament on the humanitarian situation in northern Mozambique.

“It is serious, very serious, the oblivion which the international community and the European Union in particular voted for the situation in Mozambique. The pandemic does not excuse everything, it cannot be the veil that covers what is happening in northern Mozambique, ”said the head of the PSD delegation, Paulo Rangel.

In the same vein, the head of the PS delegation, Carlos Zorrinho, addressing the commissioner for international partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, who represented the EU executive in the debate, also argued that the EU cannot “take refuge under the excuse of the complexity (of the situation), nor of the pandemic to abandon the inhabitants of Cabo Delgado”.

Bloco de Esquerda congresswoman Marisa Matias also said it was necessary to “denounce what is happening and end the silence”, arguing that “condemning the terrorist attacks and” jihadism “is fundamental, but this is not enough ”, because also“ we must denounce and stop the exploitation of natural resources ”, which has led multinationals“ to compete like vultures to gain access to the region ”, almost“ as if to nothing was’ north of Mozambique.

As the first speaker in the debate, Rangel insisted that the EU could not “leave Mozambique and the Mozambicans in the dark”, stressing that “there is currently a terrible humanitarian drama in northern Mozambique, in the province of Cabo Delgado ”.

“There are already more than 1,500 dead, hundreds of thousands of displaced people, terrorism in the villages and towns of Mozambique. Many young women have been kidnapped or sexually enslaved, many young men have been forcibly reinforced into militias and temporary armies. This is an offensive clearly inspired by Islamic “jihadism”, extremism, with proven links with Daesh, “he said.

For the Social Democrat deputy, “it is not only a problem for the Mozambicans who suffer and who need humanitarian aid”, but “also a regional problem, because Islamic” jihadism “is spreading in the countries which surround them ”.

“It has come from the Sahel before, from the Horn of Africa, there are several epidemics across Africa that we are not paying attention to. That is why the support of the EU, the involvement of the African Union, the involvement of the Southern African Development Community are essential. We must involve all these partners to save these desperate people who, in addition to the despair, are totally forgotten and abandoned by the international community ”, he declared.

Rangel argued that “nobody talks about Mozambique, not even in the closest countries, like Portugal or like Italy, which have special responsibilities in relation to Mozambique”.

In the intervention immediately afterwards, Socialist deputy Carlos Zorrinho responded to this “repair” by declaring that Portugal played an active role, notably through the head of diplomacy Augusto Santos Silva.

“And yes, Mr Paulo Rangel, the Member States also have a role to play. And fortunately, Portugal, through its Minister of Foreign Affairs, has played this role. May it serve as an example and also as a motivation for the work that needs to be done, ”he said.

Regarding the humanitarian crisis, he noted that it is the result of “endemic poverty, economic greed, institutional fragility and natural disasters”, in addition to “terrorism under the guise of religious intolerance”.

“Commissioner, we cannot take refuge in the excuse of complexity or the pandemic to abandon the people of Cabo Delgado. We must act in an articulate manner on the roots of the problem, but, immediately, we must respond to the humanitarian emergency we are facing, ”he said.

The province of Cabo Delgado has been the target of attacks by armed groups for three years, some claimed by the “jihadist” group Islamic State, but whose origin remains in debate, causing a human crisis with more than a thousand dead and 250,000 internally displaced persons.

It is estimated that 374,000 people were still affected in 2019 and early 2020 by inclement weather and flooding, in particular Cyclone Kenneth, in April last year, which left 45 people dead and devastated several villages, devastating many public infrastructure. . , such as schools and health facilities.