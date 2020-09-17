How banks draw their money from savers: Why the argument about “penalty interest” is so bad – the economy

When it comes to the monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB), populists and banking lobbyists sometimes go hand in hand. This is now the case with the widespread practice of banks to collect negative interest rates.

165 German financial institutions already collect such an extra fee from private customers on their deposits, some starting at € 5,000. To justify this, bankers like to point to the “penalty interest” the ECB has to pay on its deposits.

And exactly so many media reflect this, as ARD recently in its “Börse vor Acht” program. As stated in prime time shortly before the Tagesschau, the banks “passed on the penalty interest they have to pay when they deposit money in the ECB to savers”. But that’s not true.

In fact, the amount of statutory deposits of commercial banks at the ECB is only a fraction of the total amount of all money in current and savings accounts. Because central bank money is used exclusively to settle transactions between banks and the ECB, and circulates only between central bank accounts, completely separate from the circulation of money to all other companies and citizens.

Therefore, if a customer of one bank initiates a transfer to a customer of another bank, the relevant amount will be debited from the central bank account of the first bank and credited to the account of the other bank.

But because only a small part of existing deposits is actually transferred between banks, they only have to hold a small part of their customer deposits in the form of central bank money at the ECB. The amount you currently have to pay as negative interest of 0.5 percent per annum is correspondingly small.

It is true that these commercial bank deposits with central banks have risen sharply in recent years, as the ECB has purchased large-scale government bonds with freshly drawn central bank money and sellers’ returns are also reflected in the ECB’s commercial bank accounts. As a result, many banks now have more “excess liquidity” at the ECB than they would like.

That is why the Frankfurt monetary authorities introduced high allowances a year ago, amounting to approximately 35 percent of these central bank balances, for which no negative interest is needed. As a result, there has been a significant decrease in payments due.

At the same time, the policy of low interest rates brings huge benefits to banks. They used to have to pay interest on their deposits to their customers, now they get free money. Before the corona crisis, the balance of costs and returns on savings deposits was even positive, the Bundesbank said at the time. In addition, the low interest rate will now save many of their loan customers from bankruptcy during the crisis. This has also relieved banks.

It is therefore important to be skeptical of the banking lobby’s ongoing complaint against the ECB’s policy. Instead of charging flat-rate fees to their customers for costs they cannot verify, they should first disclose how much they actually have to pay the ECB and want to pass them on to savers and depositors. Until they refuse, there remains a suspicion that customers are being deceived under false pretenses.