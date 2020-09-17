Bristol Rugby vs Dragons Live Stream Rugby Challenge Cup QF 2020 Watch Free

How To Watch Bristol Rugby vs Dragons Live Stream Rugby Challenge Cup QF 2020 Rugby Game For Free Bristol Bears will have five days to prepare for their vital Gallagher Premiership game in Round 21 of the Gallagher Premiership should they reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

It might not sound like long, but is a minor victory for director of rugby Pat Lam who has been frustrated by EPCR, who organise the European competitions, scheduling his side to play this Friday night in the quarter-final against Dragons having also run out on Sunday against Wasps in their domestic competition.

He requested the quarter-final be played on Sunday, September 20, to allow him to field a stronger side against Wasps. Instead he was forced put out a second string side which lost 59-35 at the Ricoh Arena to put Bristol’s place in the Premiership play-offs at risk as the club have dropped down to fifth.

The winners of the Bristol Bears v Dragons and Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby quarter-finals will play one another on Friday, 25 September while the winners of the RC Toulon v Scarlets and Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique quarter-finals will meet on Saturday, 26 September.

On an exceptional basis to facilitate the conclusion of the season, EPCR confirmed that the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage in the semi-finals. That means if Bristol win their quarter-final they will play the semi-final at Ashton Gate.

That too is a boost as cutting out the travel time involved in an away fixture allows Bristol more time to prepare for their next fixture.

he five day turn around also means more of Lam’s star players could feature in both ‘must win’ games.

The Bears boss will hope Leicester Tigers also progress to the semi-finals to put his side on an equal footing with the midlands club for the Premiership game with Bristol on September 30, needing five match points from the contest to stay in the hunt for a top four finish in the league.

Speaking about the congested fixture schedule Lam said: “All of these problems we face wouldn’t be a problem if every team we faced had the same issues, but that is not the case and it changes your planning for it.”

Friday 25 September

SF 2 : Winner Bristol Bears/Dragons v winner Bordeaux–Bègles/Edinburgh Rugby

Kick-off : 19.45 UK time or 20.45 French time

TV : BT Sport/beIN SPORTS

Saturday 26 September

SF 1 : Winner RC Toulon/Scarlets v winner Leicester Tigers/Castres Olympique

Kick-off : 20.00 UK time or 21.00 French time

TV : BT Sport/S4C/FR 4/beIN SPORTS

Semi-final 1

If RC Toulon (ranked No 1) and Leicester Tigers (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Toulon will have home venue advantage

If RC Toulon (ranked No 1) and Castres Olympique (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Toulon will have home venue advantage

If Leicester Tigers (ranked No 4) and Scarlets (ranked No 8) win their quarter-finals, Leicester will have home venue advantage

If Castres Olympique (ranked No 5) and Scarlets (ranked No 8) win their quarter-finals, Castres will have home venue advantage

Semi-final 2

If Bristol Bears (ranked No 2) and Bordeaux-Bègles (ranked No 3) win their quarter-finals, Bristol will have home venue advantage

It’s a huge game Bristol Rugby vs Dragons Live Stream Free Watch Rugby Challenge Cup 2020 Quarter-Final for both sides with the Dragons’ season quite literally over if they lose this weekend with the PRO14 season concluded. Meanwhile, Pat Lam looks set to name his strongest side as he looks to build-up ongoing through the group stages of the competition unbeaten as he attempts to deliver Bristol their first significant trophy for 37 years since the John Player Cup in 1983.

Key head-to-head stats Bristol Rugby vs Dragons Rugby Game

EPRC have put together some key stats about Bristol Bears’ and Dragons’ rivalry in Europe

Bristol Bears and the Dragons have met in the Challenge Cup twice previously with each club registering a home win in the pool stage of the 2006/07 campaign. Both matches were decided by margins of fewer than seven points.

Bristol have played in four previous Challenge Cup quarter-finals, winning their first match at this stage back in 2000, but losing the following three.

The Dragons have a 100 percent success rate in Challenge Cup quarter-finals, winning each of their three matches including an away victory against Gallagher Premiership opposition the last time they reached the last eight (v Gloucester in 2016).

Bristol have lost just one of their last 10 Challenge Cup games and are unbeaten in their last six in a row (W5, D1), their best run in the competition, however, their solitary defeat in that spell was in last season’s quarter-final (v La Rochelle).

Only Bordeaux-Bègles (121) scored more second-half points in the pool stage than the Dragons (115), while Bristol (109) scored the third most points in that period.

Bristol have made the most breaks (96), beaten the most defenders (198) and made the most offloads (66) this season while the Dragons have made the fewest offloads (22).

Bristol have the best goalkicking success rate this season (94%), slotting each of their eight penalty goal attempts as well as 25 of 27 conversions.

Bristol’s Luke Morahan (13) made the most clean breaks in the pool stage and he also ranked in the top four players for metres gained (328).

Bristol Bears fan favourite Will Hurrell is back in rugby as a coach after nightmare injury

Former Bristol Bears centre Will Hurrell just can’t stay away from rugby having been forced to hang up his boots earlier this year.

Hurrell, 30, has been appointed the new assistant coach of National League One side Plymouth Albion in charge of the backs.

Dates confirmed for the semi-finals Bristol Rugby vs Dragons Live

Bristol Bears will have five days to prepare for their vital Gallagher Premiership game in Round 21 of the Gallagher Premiership should they reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

It might not sound like long, but is a minor victory for director of rugby Pat Lam who has been frustrated by EPCR, who organise the European competitions, scheduling his side to play this Friday night in the quarter-final against Dragons having also run out on Sunday against Wasps in their domestic competition.

The winner of Bristol Bears/Dragons v the winner of Bordeaux–Bègles/Edinburgh Rugby will play at 7.45pm on Friday night.

Dragons set to hand Jamie Roberts his debut

Jamie Roberts is set to run out for his third team of the 2019/20 season on Friday night with the experienced centre expected to make his debut for the Dragons.

The 33-year-old Wales centre joined the Welsh during the lockdown having left Bath Rugby for South African Super Rugby side the Stormers in January.

But with the Super Rugby season cancelled his is now back in Wales and set to partner Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Roberts is yet to play for the Dragons having had to self isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Team news is announced at midday on Thursday.The game kicks-off at 7.45 pm on Friday night. Follow all the build-up, team news, live-action, reaction, analysis and highlights from the European Challenge Cup quarter-final with regular updates below.

Bristol Bears news straight to your phone!

Fans to be allowed back into Ashton Gate for the pilot event Bristol Bears have confirmed this morning the club has been selected by DCMS to act as a pilot for Premiership Rugby, with supporters able to attend the fixture against Leicester Tigers on Wednesday, September 30th (5.30pm KO). Premiership Rugby has today announced that supporters will be allowed to attend two more Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches, after the success of this week’s ‘pilot’ at Kingsholm when 1,000 supporters saw Gloucester Rugby host Harlequins. The fixtures are part of the series of test events the government has approved to pilot the safe return of spectators, adhering to social distancing measures. The matches are:

Sept 22nd – Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby: The Recreation Ground

Sept 30th – Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers: Ashton Gate A total of 1,000 spectators will be allowed to be admitted to each match, subject to local safety advisory group approval. The games will also be live on BT Sport. Bristol Bears have not confirmed how the selection process for attendance to the Leicester Tigers will work., saying they will communicate with supporters shortly. At every other rugby pilot event season ticket holders have been given priority.