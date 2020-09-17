The inflation rate falls in August and reaches a negative value in the euro area – Observer

The annual inflation rate fell in August to a negative value of 0.2% in the euro area and 0.4% in the European Union (EU), according to data released Thursday by Eurostat.

In the euro zone, -0.2% against 0.4% in July and inflation of 1.0% in August 2019.

In the EU, the drop to 0.4% in August is compared to 0.9% in July and 1.4% year on year.

According to the European Statistical Office, Cyprus (-2.9%), Greece (-2.3%) and Estonia (-1.3%) had the lowest inflation rates, along with Hungary (4.0%), Poland (3.7%) and the Czech Republic (3.5%) recorded the highest. In a total of 14 Member States, including Portugal, with -0.2%, annual inflation rates were negative in August.

Compared with July, annual inflation fell in 16 Member States, remained stable in five and rose in six others.