Gender equality in the East and West: East Germans work longer and earn less – the economy

Thirty years after Germany’s reunification, women in the country have been “able to catch up with men in terms of education, employment and social security.” However, there are still serious differences – between the sexes, but also between East and West.

In a recent study, the Böckler Foundation describes the benefits for women in the East in terms of labor force participation, working hours and income.

The income gap between men and women in the East is “significantly smaller”, but at an overall lower wage level than in the West. East German career paths are slightly more favorable: one in three leadership positions is held by a woman, in the west only one in four.

The second level of management looks better, where the share of women in West Germany (39 percent) is relatively close to the share of all employees (44 percent). In East Germany, women are even slightly over-represented at second level.

74 percent work in the east

The Böckler Foundation’s Institute for Economics and Social Sciences (WSI) examined equality in Germany using 27 indicators.

In terms of school education and professional qualifications, women have caught up with men in both parts of the country. In contrast, there are “significant differences” in labor participation.

The employment rate of West German women in 2018 was a good eight percentage points lower than that of West German men – 71 percent compared to 80 percent.

However, a lot has happened in the last few decades: in 1991, the difference was almost three times larger. In East Germany, less than 74 percent of women were recently employed. The gap between men and women has narrowed from twelve to four percent since 1991.

Half of them work part-time in the West

Women work more – and yet significantly less than men and more often precariously. According to the latest available data, women in West Germany spend nine hours less than men in gainful employment – the difference is one hour greater than in 1991 due to a higher part-time quota.

In East Germany, the difference is five hours, which is two hours more than 30 years ago. Nearly 50 percent of working women in the West work part-time, and a good 17 percent have little work to do. In the East, the share of women working in a mini-employment ratio is less than ten and the part-time rate is 34.7 percent. “However, for men, part-time work is rather a marginal phenomenon in both parts of the country,” scientists Böckler write.

No cultural change without government help

The differences in working hours can be explained mainly by childcare: in East Germany, 41.4 percent of children under the age of three and 74.8 percent of children between the ages of three and six are cared for all day away from home. The corresponding values ​​for the West are only 14.3 and 40.5 percent.

“After all,” the study writers write, “the supply of full-time childcare in West Germany has more than doubled in the last decade.” This point also shows the importance of the state framework for equality. “Mere confidence in cultural change is not enough.” Then you make very slow progress and many – more and more very well trained women – are forced to stay below their means. “

A fifth less wages

Differences in childcare and working hours and in different professions make a significant contribution to the pay gap: In West Germany, women’s average hourly wages are 21 percent lower than men’s, and the gap is three times greater than in East Germany. However, with smaller differences in the East, another factor plays a significant role: the hourly wages of East German men are significantly lower than those of their counterparts in the West. This discrepancy can also be seen in the income distribution: 26 percent of full-time West German men have a gross monthly income of over € 5,000, while only 12 percent of East German men reach this level.

A quarter earns less than 2,000 euros

A good quarter of women and a fifth of men live in East Germany with a low income of less than € 2,000 per month on a full-time basis. In the West, it is about 19 percent of women and eight percent of full-time men. According to WSI studies, in addition to significant differences in the economic structure, lower coverage by collective bargaining in the East also contributes to lower wage levels. Industrial inventories are significantly weaker in the east than in the west, and the company’s headquarters, including often well-paid administrative activities, R&D, marketing and sales functions, are mostly in the old federal states.

Old-age income for women is significantly lower than for men. The difference is particularly significant in the West. Photo: image images / imagebroker

In old age, the trajectories of employment, which occur as a result of birth and parental leave, are evident. If you add up the statutory pension, company and private old-age insurance, women in West Germany have an average income in old age 58 percent lower than men. In the early 1990s, the gender pension gap in the West was as high as 73 percent. In East Germany, the difference is on average 28 percent, in 1992 it was 39 percent.

The division of the spouse has a negative effect

In order to promote gender equality in general, researchers recommend “stronger incentives for men to take part in care work”. This can be achieved by gradually extending the partner months of the parental allowance to six.

It is also important to expand institutional care for young children and “financially improve women’s-dominated professions in the social, education and health sectors to make them more attractive to both sexes”. Böckler’s authors also advocate the abolition of the division of spouses, “which, especially in West Germany, creates false economic incentives for wives after starting a family to stay away from the labor market or significantly reduce working hours.”