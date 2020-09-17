Jorge Jesus wants to open with a golden key | Soccer

This Thursday Jorge Jorge assured a press conference in preview of the first match of the championship, against Famalicão, in Minho, that Benfica is, despite the frustration caused by the exit of the Champions League, prepared for the departure and to embrace a bright future.

From what he detected in the training leading up to the conference, Jorge Jesus believes that “the team is recovering” in order to be able to reach Famalicão in conditions of “making a game of a longer duration” than it did in Greece. The coach enjoyed the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second half against PAOK, admitting that “there was a lack of competitiveness” to play at the level of the Greeks in the final 30 minutes.

“Now we have one more game and we can be much better,” said Jesus, who explained the term razar, which he used in the official presentation as the “incarnation” coach.

“The word raze has to do with confidence in the work, with the club where I am and with the quality of the players. Sometimes it rocks, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s part of the game, ”he admitted, debunking the issue of favoritism over the title victory.

For Jesus, FC Porto is the favorite

“The favorites are always those who win. The champion is FC Porto, whom I respect, without losing ambition. I also want to win the title. There is no other story here. It’s always to win, ”he said, aware of the value of the opponent.

“The first ’round’ is with an opponent who was the surprise of the last championship. It’s another tough game, but we want to open in style, ”he responded, addressing the shock of loss with PAOK.

“The psychological and physical aspects are linked. The victories are the food. When you win nothing is wrong, the players recover better. This team is young, with some experience, and is taking its first steps. But it will grow a lot … the indications given in the training were very good. We will enter with confidence, as when we arrived in Greece. Life is made by walking. We have many goals to achieve and, like our rivals, we have to start at the beginning ”.

Regarding the opponent’s analysis, Jesus admitted that Famalicão is better documented.

“We have some drawbacks in this area. Famalicão has seen Benfica games and we have yet to see Famalicão. But we have prepared the game based on the players we know. Tactically, there is quality. In fact, I am happy with it. It’s good for Portuguese football. It will be a more competitive championship, ”he said, still uncertain about which team will be presented at Famalicão.

“Players aren’t just tested by covid. They are also tested in training. This year, there is an advantage over other periods. There are five substitutions: even if some don’t do so well, we can change ”.

“The regret has not crossed my mind”

What cannot be changed is the financial blow that the elimination of the Champions has caused and its sporting consequences. Jesus remembers that the problem is eminently financial and does not regret having returned to Benfica and Portugal.

“When we make decisions, they are always at risk. The bar is high. I came with the conviction that we were going to have a difficult task, but that we would make a good team. And Benfica will be a strong team. Repentance has never crossed my mind, ”he said, anticipating a“ bright future ”.

“There is a process of evolution which takes time, but it is not an excuse”, assumes the coach of Benfica, explaining that he did not ask and must not join another striker in Luz .

“We have to have a striker who knows how to attack the bottom line, attack space, shoot the game. Vinícius and Seferovic don’t have those characteristics. They know how to play on the back, thanks to the centers, but they do not know how to draw the game, ”he explained, after having provided the Uruguayan reinforcement, with a week of integration.

“I didn’t ask for a striker. I was saying we need a player with these characteristics. In fact, it was determined that no other player would enter the attack. And nothing has changed ”.

