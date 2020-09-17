The economy is stabilizing: will it become at the root? – Economics

Letters currently play an important role in business. L, W, U … all are used as a description when it comes to predicting the form in which the economy will develop during and after the corona crisis. But the best hope for V. In the end, a diagram with a V-shaped curve would mean that the economy will recover just as quickly after a sharp decline in the spring and will quickly return to pre-crisis levels.

If you look at the current economic data, this hope looks quite realistic. “Economic development in the form of the letter V is characteristic of many industries,” the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday in connection with the analysis of economic data, which was submitted on Tuesday. Of course, the letter is filled in in very few cases; most economic data have not yet reached pre-crisis levels.

Self-government, telematics, Morbi-RSA: briefing on health and e-health. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

The automotive and retail industries are developing again

An example of this is the production index. Industrial production and manufacturing fell by about a quarter between February and April. The values ​​have risen again since then, but are still about eleven percent lower than in February. In the automotive industry, which is so important for Germany, production increased by 6.9 percent in July compared to June. However, it was still 15.7 percent below pre-crisis levels. “These figures show a friendly outlook,” says the Federal Bureau of Statistics.

Company V also participated in retail. Stores in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods lost more than half of their sales during the lock-in period, but since mid-April, sales have increased significantly again. The Federal Bureau of Statistics even describes the effects of recharging as extremely strong.

However, as mail order sales and online retail have seen an inverted V over time – ie an enormous increase in sales and a consequent decline – V remains flatter for the industry as a whole. And total retail sales in July were even 0.9 percent higher than in February.

The ZEW survey is also positive

However, it is not just a sober look at developments so far, which suggests a V-shaped recovery. The Mannheim Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) has also surprisingly increased its economic indicator by 5.9 points to 77.4 points.

“This shows that experts continue to expect a significant recovery in the German economy,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a monthly survey of 178 analysts and investors. “Stopped talks on Brexit and the growing number of corona infections could not slow the positive mood.”

Figures in this sector increase hope, but job cuts, for example at MAN, speak a different language. Photo: image images / imagebroker

And the so-called leading indicators also point to a further recovery. Incoming orders in the manufacturing industry recovered almost as fast as they had previously collapsed, but are currently still 8.3 percent below the February figure. The same is true for the truck mileage index, which is closely linked to industrial production in Germany and therefore also serves as a forecasting tool. It rose 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in August and is still 3.5 percent below pre-crisis levels.

Some industries are developing very differently

However, there are also industries that have not yet finished writing V. The hospitality industry was able to significantly increase its sales after closing, by almost 22 percent between July and August. But before the pandemic, sales were almost 30 percent higher.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

It looks similar with tourism. In July of this year, 23 percent fewer overnight stays were booked than a year ago. According to the Federal Statistical Office, there is primarily a shortage of foreign tourists. And there is still no trace of V in the number of passengers. Instead, scenario L threatens: After locking, only a very slight increase can be seen.

And another industry shouldn’t know what to do with the V – but it shouldn’t mind. Because the crisis in construction has gone almost without a trace. The number of building permits even increased during the closure and is well above the pre-crisis level.

Altmaier expects a decline of 5.8 percent

Overall, the figures match the image of the federal government. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) spoke about the V-shaped development when he presented his latest economic forecast. “The bottom has been exceeded,” he said, and now expects total gross domestic product (GDP) to fall by 5.8 percent in the current year. In 2021, it should increase again by 4.4 percent. In 2022, Altmaier estimates that the economy will be as good as before the corona pandemic.

The big question at the moment, however, is whether the economy can maintain the high level it has just reached. Whether V can become the root symbol, which is known to remain infinitely long at the same, even higher level. “The second corona wave could jeopardize the current recovery,” the Federal Bureau of Statistics said soberly.

Peter Altmaier (CDU), the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, hopes for a strong rise. Photo: Sven Hoppe / dpa

Infection abroad and any new blockage are likely to be important, especially for the tourism and export-oriented sectors. Against this background, the situation in France and Spain in this sector is currently perceived with concern.

But not only the second wave could threaten the rise. The wave of bankruptcies in the autumn would also pose significant problems for the economic system. Given that the obligation to file for insolvency is currently suspended, many observers expect a large number of insolvency companies after the expiry of this regulation. As this could result in non-payment of the loan, the entire banking system would be seriously affected.

Banks see no risk of a wave of bankruptcies

There, however, you see yourself well armed. According to the German Savings Banks Association (DSGV), the fact that many companies in the medium-sized German economy went through the crisis, relatively well, is related to the boom period following the financial crisis in 2008/2009. “Many companies have done exemplary in recent good years, profits have mostly remained in the company,” said DSGV President Helmut Schleweis. This is now bringing benefits to companies.

With an equity ratio of 39 percent, medium-sized companies are sufficiently capitalized to be able to offset losses. “A high level of financial stability allows many companies to compensate for temporary losses with their own equity,” said Schleweis. Therefore, he does not currently expect a large wave of corporate bankruptcies.

China gives hope

The latest data from China, an important sales market, give hope for further growth: In August, the upward trend of the world’s second largest economy continued, with industrial production and retail developing better than expected.

According to the Beijing Bureau of Statistics, industrial production in August increased by 5.6 percent compared to the previous year. Retail sales increased 0.5 percent month on month compared to the previous year – and for the first time since the onset of the corona pandemic.

These numbers are particularly important news for German companies such as Volkswagen, which sell more cars in China than anywhere else. Not only Germany, but the whole world economy could soon speak of the root instead of V.