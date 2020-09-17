Health Policy: Tuberculosis in Livestock – Policy

Veronika Settele is a research fellow at the Institute of History at the University of Bremen. Her book “Revolution in the barn: Agricultural livestock farming in Germany 1945-1990” has just been published by Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht in Göttingen.

Sars-Covid 19 is certainly not the first epidemic to spread from animals to humans. In the 1950s, Germany struggled with a form of tuberculosis that was passed from livestock to humans – and vice versa. Tuberculous cattle were not uncommon: between a third and half of all cattle in Germany were infected with tuberculosis in the early 1950s.

The tense food situation put the economic damage caused by tuberculosis in the barn on the political agendas of both German states. The sick cows produced less milk and were generally less productive. But that wasn’t all: Humans and livestock not only shared similar performance losses in the case of tuberculosis, they also contaminated each other.

By 1950, about 40,000 people developed bovine tuberculosis each year, either because they drank the uncooked milk of tuberculous cows as children or because they became infected as adults while working in the barn. About 1,800 of them died.

Motives of the farmers vs. collective health goals

The story of successfully overcoming this contagious disease shared by humans and animals goes beyond the shed. In particular, it says something about the relationship between economic considerations and public health, here between farmers’ motives and collective health goals.

It also teaches us about the logic of an infectious disease that continues to spread rapidly and about the fragile social acceptability of state coercion in a democracy.

The fight against bovine tuberculosis was nothing new. Even before the control offensive of the 1950s, animals with outward symptoms were removed from the stables and killed in accordance with the Livestock Disease Act of 1909. However, her symptoms were often ambiguous.

Many of the infected animals also showed no symptoms and spread the disease unnoticed. Therefore, large-scale tests, started in the GDR in West Germany since the late 1940s and nearly 10 years later, were key to identifying animals with no outward signs of disease. Until now, however, the idea of ​​slaughtering externally healthy animals purely on the basis of a positive tuberculin test was considered impractical among farmers.

It was the specific situation around 1950, when livestock farming as a whole was on site, its rapid reconstruction became a state goal and financial resources could be mobilized that enabled radical interventions in the stables and created the conditions for overcoming bovine tuberculosis.

Compensate for malfunctions

Money was needed to guarantee the examination of all livestock and to compensate for the losses of the infected animals. Because the farmers had no financial self-interest in the slaughter of invisibly sick animals. After all, an infected cow also gave milk – a dead cow did not.

It was clear to the Federal Board of Trustees for the Control of Bovine Tuberculosis, established in October 1952 and an amalgamation of all the major agricultural and food associations in the fledgling Federal Republic, that the willingness and readiness of the animal owners to make sacrifices not only to these task. From then on, money flowed when milk was delivered from “state-approved TB-free farms” and when animals that tested positive were also slaughtered.

But the pursuit of economic gain and the logic of the infectious disease have ruined early rapid successes. Business-minded farmers sold positive-tested animals to other states, in some cases even after receiving the so-called eradication fee.

In 1954, Baden-Württemberg therefore began to test all animals upon entry and, if the result was positive, cut a hole in their ear. It was discussed at federal level whether this measure should not be made mandatory. But this idea did not catch on. The industry’s opposition to politically imposed restrictions was too strong.

The experts jointly advised – and they currently sound familiar to us: sick animals should be identifiable, not travel, have no further contact with other animals, and have traceable channels of contact. But coercive measures, such as a blanket ban on the sale of positive-tested animals or their prescribed slaughter, were not enforceable in the Federal Republic of Germany in the mid-1950s.

Competition with the GDR

The reason was the brutal agricultural policy in East Germany and the attempt to maintain a permanent demarcation of the GDR. There, no comparable agricultural lobby affected the 10-year plan to control bovine tuberculosis adopted by the cabinet in 1955. The situation in the East German stables was worse due to intensive livestock transports due to land reforms and the onset of collectivization and an overall precarious situation for livestock farming. In 1956, there were animals that tested positive in 90 percent of all farms. The success of overcoming bovine tuberculosis there, although significantly fewer resources were available, was due to greater political pressure.

Both German states have resolved the conflict between health and economic efficiency, but in different ways. Overcoming bovine tuberculosis was more expensive in the Federal Republic’s democracy, which relied on financial incentive structures rather than coercion. Current strategies to contain the corona pandemic are also moving between these two poles.

Germany relies on a combination of financial compensation and comprehensive coercive measures in case of non-compliance with the newly created hygiene rules. Just like 70 years ago, the immediate economic damping of the prescribed losses is a condition for social acceptance of the measures. But the differences from the 1950s are clear: the current measures are flanked by a broad education based on people’s daily lives.

Large sections of the population became virus experts in a very short time and adapted their behavior to the pandemic situation. Solidarity and personal responsibility seem easier today in saturated, stable and prosperous Germany than in the post-war society of the 1950s.