Covid-19: 10 additional deaths and 770 cases of infection – the highest daily number of infected since April 10 | Coronavirus

This Thursday, Portugal records ten more deaths from covid-19 and 770 cases of infection, which represents an increase of 1.2%. This is the biggest daily increase since April 10, when 1,516 cases were detected. The country has recorded 1,888 deaths and 66,396 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Among the new cases, 373 (48%) were identified in the region of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and 255 (33%) in the North. Of the ten deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, five occurred in the North, two in the Lisbon region, two in the Center and one in the Alentejo. This is the highest daily death toll since July 9 in Portugal, when 13 people died from the new coronavirus.

44,794 people have recovered from the disease, 266 more than Wednesday. There are 494 more active cases, for a total of 19,714. This figure results from subtracting cures and deaths from the total number of infections.

480 people are hospitalized (two less than Wednesday), including 59 in intensive care (two less than the day before). The data were published in the daily update of the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate General of Health (DGS).

About 86.2% of people who died from covid-19 in Portugal were over 70 years old. Nine of the ten people who died in the past 24 hours were from those age groups: one man between 70 and 79, two men and six women over 80. A man aged between 60 and 69 also died. The overall death rate in the country is 2.8%.

The region with the most cases of infection is Lisbon and the Tagus Valley: 33 960. Next come the North (23 984), the Center (5480, 97 more than Wednesday), the Algarve (1304, 27 de more) and Alentejo (1231, 14 more). The Azores have 241 infections (one more than the day before) and Madeira 196 (three more).

The highest number of deaths from covid-19 occurred in the North: 864. Lisbon and Vale do Tejo (711), Centro (256), Alentejo (23), Algarve (19) and Azores (15) then appear. Madeira has no record of death.

