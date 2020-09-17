Connecting electricity, heat and mobility: Together for the future – the economy

The good news: More than half of the electricity produced in the first six months of this year came from renewable energy systems. According to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office, it was exactly 51.8 percent, which is a new record in the electricity generation sector. Much of the climate-neutral electricity is supplied directly to households and industry. The bad news: things are different in the heating and transportation sector. Natural gas and oil damaging the climate still dominate.

Germany has set itself the goal of producing CO2-free energy by 2050. Green electricity generation is crucial to achieving Germany’s climate goals. Because electricity production should not only be without CO2. The heating sector, ie everything related to heating, transport and all industrial processes, should once be CO2 neutral. The key word is merging sectors.

Patrick Graichen, director of the Agora Energiewende political counseling in Berlin, is convinced of this. “In detached houses and in transport, electrification will be the answer if we strive for zero CO2 emissions there.” However, in this country, the individual sectors are still running side by side. The power plant produces electricity for industry and households, heating takes place on gas or diesel, and private transport is mostly powered by petrol or diesel. The fact that electricity is used for heating or mobility is rather an exception. However, with the help of industry interconnections, the situation should be different in the future.

Even politicians see it that way. “Sector interconnection is a prerequisite for decarbonisation in the heating and mobility sector and in industry,” the government said in a formal decision. This was adopted shortly before the parliamentary summer break at a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of state government.

The so-called Surplus electricity is to be used primarily to link electricity generation with the heating and transport sectors. At certain times – especially at night or on public holidays – power plants and green electricity systems often produce more electricity than required. The amount of excess electricity is expected to increase more and more as a result of the planned expansion of renewable energies. The idea is that if the surplus of green electricity is increasingly used in the heating and transport sectors, CO2 emissions will also be reduced there permanently.

Excess electricity can also be converted to gaseous or liquid synthetic fuels using the Power-to-X process (see box). Politicians have high hopes, especially for hydrogen. This can be produced in a CO2-neutral way using green electricity and part of it can be stored in the natural gas network. If the production of green electricity stops due to the weather, stored hydrogen can be used.

Problem: In Germany, it is not possible to produce as much green electricity as is needed to interconnect the sector. “We need almost twice the amount of electricity or four times the amount of green electricity by 2050 for further demand for electricity for heat, transportation and hydrogen production,” says Patrick Graichen. According to the energy association BDEW, almost 512 billion kilowatt hours of electricity were consumed in Germany in 2019. According to Graichen, approximately 900 to 1,000 billion kilowatt hours are needed to successfully connect the sector. “In Germany, we can produce about 800 billion kilowatt hours of electricity from renewable sources in Germany, which is a lot, but also a limit.”

The import of green hydrogen, ie hydrogen produced with green electricity, is therefore discussed. The federal government also stated this in its “National Hydrogen Strategy” presented this summer. “However, in order to meet future demand, most of the demand for hydrogen will have to be imported and cannot be met with local green hydrogen production alone,” he said.

And the government is acting. On September 10, Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) signed an agreement to import hydrogen from Down Under in the presence of Australian Ambassador Lynette Wood. The discussion on hydrogen sources also refers to sunny countries such as Morocco or countries in the Arab world.

Graichen supports hydrogen imports in principle, but he still sees many questions in these countries. “I’m thinking more of hydrogen imports from Norway, which were generated in offshore wind farms.” I can also imagine large imports from southern Europe. Spain has just decided on a very ambitious hydrogen strategy. “In this context, it advocates the creation of a European hydrogen network comparable to the natural gas network.

According to Graichen, the biggest barrier to interconnecting the sector is not the lack of hydrogen, but rather the fact that electricity in Germany is too expensive to compete with fossil fuels. This is mainly due to taxes and levies that the state imposes on the price of electricity. Although the federal government has decided on a CO2 tax on fossil fuels for next year, this effect is manageable thanks to their cheap prices. “If a liter of diesel at a petrol station costs 1.08 euros instead of 1 euro, nothing will change.” For the interconnection of the industry to be attractive, electricity must not be more expensive than a competing product. “Then, for example, heat pump electricity must not cost more than oil and gas.”

The electricity needed to produce hydrogen is also too expensive. There are many prototypes, but Power-to-X systems are still far from commercial operation. “If electricity for electrolysers is charged with all the usual charges, it doesn’t pay off,” Urban Keussen, a member of the board of directors of the Oldenburg energy supplier EWE, recently said in an interview with energy and management. “Politicians responsible still have to do their homework.” In order for hydrogen production to start, it must be “actively stimulated,” says Keussen.

Stefan Sagmeister is the editor-in-chief of Energie & Management