Three Mozambicans receive the International Peace Book Prize – Observer

Three Mozambicans were distinguished, for their work in favor of women, with the International Books for Peace Prize, from the Fundação Universitária Vida Cristã (FUNVIC), awarded to personalities who contribute to promoting peace, culture and harmony between the peoples.

In its fourth edition, Books for Peace recognized the Mozambicans Anicha Abdul, Eliana Nzualo and Mody Maleiane for their work in the field of women’s empowerment.

Anicha Abdul, who is an entrepreneur and vice-president of the France-Mozambique Chamber of Commerce, has created a group of women entrepreneurs who together share their experiences and learn to grow together, the International Books for Peace Commission said in a statement. .

“Anicha writes regularly on her social media to motivate and inspire other women to pursue their dreams and reach their potential,” the note adds.

As for Eliana Nzualo, she is a writer, poet, DJ and activist, marking a new generation of multifaceted artists, moved by causes.

“Eliana embraces feminism as part of her mission” and recently launched her first book, which has also been adapted for a play, underlines the awards committee’s statement.

Mody Maleiane is President of Male Holding and Executive Director of ICEF – Ideas and Content for Women’s Empowerment.

“As a successful businesswoman, Mody has embraced empowering other women, especially vulnerable women,” she launched a book and is also a well-known speaker at conferences.

Books for Peace “hopes that this distinction will serve as an incentive for them to continue to work for the construction of a Mozambican society with a better balance between men and women”, underlines the note of the International Commission of the prize.

The Vida Cristã University Foundation is a partner entity of UNESCO – United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.