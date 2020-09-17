The “champagne” of the energy industry: a magic bullet for change – the economy

Hydrogen (H2) is considered a new universal weapon in the transition of energy. Where the use of green electricity from the sun and wind reaches its limits, it can be converted into hydrogen, the use of which is not subject to any technical restrictions. For example, aircraft will probably never take off with heavy electric batteries, but with hydrogen. Demand is huge, especially in the basic industry, but the generation potential in this country is limited. Due to high conversion losses, an extremely strong increase in renewable energies is necessary for production, for which space is now scarce in some places.

Therefore, the federal government has set relatively modest targets for the development of domestic hydrogen production by 2030 with its national hydrogen strategy in June. According to the strategy, most alternative energy sources will have to be imported. Partly from countries from which we Germans already receive oil and gas.

In the last few weeks, German government officials have never been tired of launching an international hydrogen partnership, especially with the countries bordering the North Sea and southern Europe, but also with Morocco and Australia, as well as with Ukraine and even Russia. Two billion euros from the package of economic incentives to overcome the corona crisis are available in the supplementary budget for this cooperation until 2023. The Federal Ministry of the Environment is currently building a secretariat led by GIZ, a development aid company to coordinate all international activities.

Initially, bilateral government talks on the hydrogen alliance are taking place with immediate neighbors such as France. Simultaneously with the decision on the hydrogen strategy, the German government signed a declaration of intent for the German-Moroccan hydrogen initiative and the construction of the first industrial plant in Africa. On 10 September, Germany and Australia agreed on a two-year feasibility study on a German-Australian renewable energy supply chain. The federal government will let the study cost 1.5 million euros.

It is particularly important for the federal government to maintain long-term trade relations with exporters of fossil fuels using hydrogen throughout the energy transformation process. In view of this, a “working group on hydrogen and new gases” of the German-Russian Raw Materials Forum met at the end of August for an inaugural meeting. There were high-ranking representatives of both ministries of energy. You want to develop concepts and strategies for production, transport and trade and launch bilateral pilot projects. The first German-Russian hydrogen conference will take place in early December.

According to the forum, Russia has embedded the development of the hydrogen economy in its recently published energy strategy and is also working on a hydrogen strategy. The Kremlin wants to secure a world market share of 15 percent by 2035. According to experts, Russia has great potential not only for hydrogen from renewable energies, but also for the so-called pyrolysis of methane. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is thermally cracked to produce hydrogen on the one hand and solid carbon on the other, which can be further processed into steel or lightweight building materials. A process that has so far only existed in the laboratory, but its development is also funded by millions by the Federal Ministry of Research.

“I firmly believe that the joint Russian-German development of the hydrogen economy offers a great opportunity for both countries, but also for Europe and worldwide,” said Klaus Töpfer, former Federal Minister of the Environment and Patron of the German-Russian Raw Materials Forum. According to the Russian state company Gazprom, the highly controversial Nordstream 2 pipeline to Germany, which the US wants to prevent in any case by selling its own liquefied gas to Europeans, could transport a gas mixture containing up to 70 percent hydrogen.

Another geopolitical conflict is already looming here. Because, in addition to Russia, Ukraine wants to supply hydrogen to Europe even after both sides have been fighting for transit fees for natural gas for years. This is part of a declaration of intent to establish an energy partnership between Germany and Ukraine, which was signed at the end of August by Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and his counterpart Olha Buslawez. During the visit to Berlin, according to the Ministry of Economy, cooperation on the development of the future topic of hydrogen was also discussed. For Joachim Pfeiffer, the energy policy spokesman for the CDU / CSU, Ukraine is a “northern destination” alongside North Africa.

A look at Russia clearly shows that the geopolitical consequences of the global hydrogen economy must be considered from the outset and that Germany and the EU’s energy diplomacy must be adapted accordingly, the Scientific and Political Foundation recommended in May this year. From a foreign and security policy perspective, it is important to prevent the destabilization of oil- and gas-rich countries and entire regions during energy transformation. Giving these countries a perspective promises a threefold dividend: in climate policy, in increasing hydrogen potential and in foreign policy.