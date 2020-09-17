Corona outbreak in Hamburger Schanze: how “Darth Vader” and “Lucky Luke” make tracking difficult – politics

Darth Vader, please report. What sounds funny at first sums up the dilemma faced by Hamburg’s health authorities in following up on a corona outbreak.

Many visitors to a bar in the Schanzenviertel, which is popular with partygoers, did not enter their name and phone number in the contact lists and instead immortalized themselves there as Lucky Luke or Darth Vader – perhaps just for fun. But now it has happened. Several waitresses in the always well-attended “cat” are Corona positive. About 600 guests could be infected. The authorities lack real contact details of about 100.

It is somewhat reminiscent of the fun in the huts in the Austrian winter sports resorts at the very beginning of the pandemic. Or the latest case in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where someone infected with the coronavirus had done a pub crawl and, according to the current status, could have infected up to 30 people.

There are also regular exuberant celebrations in the ski jump. The alcohol flows freely. So much so that authorities have banned outdoor sales on weekend evenings since the beginning of August to avoid uninhibited crowds. The “cat” is popular. The partygoers are regularly close together in and in front of the bar.

It is unclear how long the affected pub in the Schanzenviertel in Hamburg has been closed. Photo: Image

Because the relatively small guest room is difficult to ventilate and the minimum distances are not always observed, one must assume a high risk of infection, says spokesman for the social authority responsible for health in Hamburg, Martin Helfrich. 500 guests have already contacted the health authorities. Most are now in quarantine for two weeks.

Specifically, it concerns the evenings and nights of 5, 8 and 9 September, when the infected waitresses sat behind the counter – without a mask. This is generally allowed if the minimum distance is guaranteed, he says. In the case of “cat”, however, it is checked whether the hygiene concept has been adhered to.

Anyone identified as a so-called “contact person” must be in quarantine. Since infected people were working in the bar, these were all guests who entered the “cat” interior after 7pm on those days. “I assume the majority of them have been identified as contact persons and should be quarantined,” said Helfrich. He called on the approximately 100 guests with unknown identities to come forward.

“It is known that many guests do not register with their real name,” says a waitress from a neighboring bar on the shoulder blade. “The authorities should have checked it.” The waitresses and bar managers could not be expected to do this. The woman does not want to express herself further. “This is also about solidarity in the ski jump.”

In Hamburg, restaurateurs have to pay a fine if they fail to get their guests to enter themselves in the Corona contact lists. However, they are not responsible for the veracity of the information. It is also difficult to prosecute pub or restaurant visitors if they provide false information, says Helfrich. Such behavior is just being “stupid”.

Incorrect information costs between 50 and 500 euros in Berlin

In Berlin, Darth Vader & Co. in the future, however, expect fines of between 50 and 500 euros. There, the Senate wants to prevent guests from taking lightly about the so-called documentation obligation and, for example, providing incorrect or incomplete information.

He finds such behavior “just irresponsible,” says 23-year-old Marley, who came to corner the ski jump with three friends from nearby Elmshorn and now sits on the beer benches in front of the closed “cat”. The operator closed the bar on her own after authorities learned of the first corona cases last weekend. “We build for you” is written next to the heart on the windows that are now sealed.

The four of Elmshorn drink whiskey-cola from cans they bought at the kiosk across the street. Corona worries them, they say. That is why they have rarely come to Hamburg to celebrate in recent months. Now they would have consciously opted for a weekday “because alcohol is now for sale”.

But he takes the contact lists seriously, Marley said. He is not concerned about data protection, as others claim, or even because of the “guarding and patronizing state” that Corona deniers repeatedly argue. “After all, we also have the responsibility for our family.”

At Altona’s district office boss Stefanie von Berg, the young man from Schleswig-Holstein runs open doors with it. The Green politician is hoping for insight from the contact’s grumpy and obvious Star Wars fans and tweets. “Darth Vader” with the wrong phone number cannot be reached. #Corona Please report to Altona’s health department! “(Dpa)