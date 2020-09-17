The Lisbon Chamber defends the increase in the real capacity of reception of refugees – Observer

The Lisbon city hall defends the adoption of an “integrated strategy” and the effective increase of the real capacity of reception of the refugees, in order to evaluate the reception of more people of the camp of Moria, in Greece.

According to a motion signed by the Bloc advisor, Manuel Grilo, approved this Thursday by majority, with the abstention of the PCP and the favorable vote of the PS, the PSD, the CDS-PP and the BE, autarky suggests to the government to meet the reception entities, including the Lisbon Chamber itself, “to adopt an integrated strategy and to achieve the increase in the real reception capacity in order to assess the reception of a greater number people from the Moria camp ”.

In the document, the Lisbon Chamber also defends the extension of the reception period for refugees, adapting it to the reality of integration and autonomy processes.

Last week, the Moria migrant camp, Europe’s largest, opened five years ago at the height of the migration crisis, was completely destroyed by fires, leaving its 12,000 occupants homeless.

Most sleep on the streets, in fields or in abandoned buildings. The migrants refuse to go to the new camp set up near Moria, fearing that they will not be able to leave Lesvos once inside.

In the motion of the counselor in charge of education and social rights, it is recalled that the Portuguese government has already committed to welcoming 500 unaccompanied minors from the Moria camp.

“It is necessary to strengthen the real Portuguese reception capacity in order to be able to respond to humanitarian emergencies”, it is defended in the motion, adding that the Lisbon Chamber, as an entity for the reception of refugees and asylum seekers, “pledged to receive 10% of the national quota for the relocation program.”

“The municipality maintains the political will to ensure this commitment in the current context and to study with the government the possibility of increasing its real reception capacity”, also indicates the document.

The motion also had a point where the government was invited to mobilize equipment and direct part of European funding for the rehabilitation and construction of housing-based equipment to increase reception capacity, but it has failed with the votes of the PS against abstention from the CDS-PP and the PCP and favorable votes from the BE and the PSD.

A CDS-PP motion was also approved urging the government to include pharmacies in the administration network for influenza vaccines, paid for by the National Health Service.

The document, discussed at a private meeting of the executive, gathered the votes against the PCP, the BE abstained and the favorable votes of the other political forces (PS, PSD and CDS-PP), said the centrist source in Lusa.

The CDS argues in the motion that “the health services are strongly conditioned by the SARS-CoV-2 containment measures and there are expected to be serious logistical and resource allocation difficulties. humans for administering the flu vaccine to thousands of people. users who need it ”.

The centrists argue that the national pharmacy network, which “has more than 2,800 establishments”, allows “to offer the administration of vaccines safely and quickly.”

“The pandemic circumstance, although unpredictable and absolutely unusual, has revealed, better than any study or research, the enormous potential that community pharmacies have to add value and efficiency to the health service,” adds the document.

“It is now obvious that pharmacies are local health units and service providers that go far beyond the dispensation of drugs, they are vehicles that promote health and well-being”, believe the advisers of the CDS, the largest opposition party in the Lisbon Chamber, chaired by Fernando Medina (PS).

According to Vaccinometer data, cited in the motion, at the end of October last year, 573,195 Portuguese aged 65 and over and 133,299 aged 60 to 64 had been vaccinated.

Pharmacies have administered more than 25% of influenza vaccines, but without any contribution from the national health service, according to the same information.