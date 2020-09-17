Energy research: The great transition to power in industry – the economy

The federal government is examining in several research projects how flexible electricity generation and use can contribute to the success of energy transformation. One of them is named after the great astronomer Mikuláš Koperník. Probably also because the energy turnaround is a similar deviation as the deviation from the geocentric worldview to the Middle Ages, which was started by Copernicus.

Large industrial companies should now at least partially base their consumption on electricity generation – and not the other way around. The concept is already known as Demand Side Management, but in the Copernicus SynErgie project it is more application-oriented than ever before. For example, at Heinz Glas, a manufacturer of perfume bottles in Kleintetta in the Upper Franconia. Like all companies in the industry, society is energy intensive and relies on the use of fossil fuels.

The electric melting tank changed that: while the old tank needed constant temperatures and a constant filling level, the new melt has a modular structure: Module one melts the glass when more electricity is available in the grid than is needed. The molten glass is then transported to module two, a huge glass storage device that can store liquid glass for a long time with little energy loss. It is energy flexible and for a while it will suffice with higher and sometimes lower energy consumption.

It all depends on the right framework

The electrification of biotechnological processes is a completely different construction site. It used to be considered difficult. That could now change: A process has been developed within the Copernicus network that can be used to efficiently produce carboxylic acids without fossil fuels. Carboxylic acids are part of paints, plastics, pesticides and drugs. With the help of an electrochemical process called pH-swing, scientists from Aachener Verfahrenstechnik of RWTH Aachen were able to completely prevent the use of natural gas in the production of carboxylic acids.

In the production of acids, it is most important to adjust the pH value. In the new process, the required heat comes from the cell. It also produces green hydrogen. Together with the chemical company BASF, the company based in Aachen is now building a pilot plant on a pilot scale. If the process passes this test, it can be piloted for industrial applications.

At Kopernikus, this very application-oriented research is accompanied by an investigation of the right framework conditions for the grid energy system. In the position paper, the working group describes what the industry would need to be system-friendly. Electricity-intensive companies are receiving reductions in network charges, for example if they buy electricity evenly. However, this is contrary to the principle of increasing and reducing consumption in a way that benefits the network.

A new instruction from the VDI technical association describes what energy-flexible factories should look like. Such factories should be able to adapt and interrupt processes, change machine assignments and order orders, switch energy sources and store energy. Obviously, this is not an easy task.

Material cycle from wind turbine to cement plant

While the Copernicus program has been running for several years, real laboratories for the energy transition have only just begun. They are expected to test future-oriented energy technologies in real terms and on an industrial scale and to be funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics. Four of the 20 selected projects have now received grant notifications.

One of the largest industrial companies in Schleswig-Holstein is the Heide refinery. The future of green hydrogen is supposed to be here … Photo: Christian Charisius / dpa

One of them is called “West Coast 100”. What is special about this project is the complex system of material cycles that the participating companies want to set up. It all starts with offshore wind energy, which is used to produce green hydrogen at the Heide refinery. This will then be used both in the production of climate-friendly fuels for aircraft and in fuel grids. In addition to hydrogen, the fuel also requires CO2, which is produced in regional cement production. Later, the participants want to expand the branched hydrogen network between the refinery, the Heide public facility, the cave system and the existing natural gas network.

It is still checked whether oxygen, which is also generated during electrolysis, can be fed to the combustion process in the cement plant by means of a so-called oxy-fuel process. This would significantly reduce its emissions of nitrogen oxides. Jürgen Wollschläger, CEO of Raffinerie Heide and project coordinator, believes that this network approach will result in sustainable business models for energy transition and decarbonisation. Flexibility is therefore not an end in itself, but is embedded in new business models.

Virtual marketplace for heat

The project outside Copernicus, but also in the far north, combines wind energy with heat to create flexibility: In the municipality of Friedrich-Wilhelm-Lübke-Koog, wind electricity is always used to supply heat when national energy networks cannot absorb it. . To this end, hybrid diesel heating systems in 13 buildings were connected to the Arge Netz virtual power plant, an association of renewable energy producers.

100 kilometers away in Hamburg’s Wilhelmsburg district, the heat is focused on the real IW3 laboratory: the thermal water is obtained from a depth of 3,500 meters using a geothermal system and fed into the local district heating network. The inter-system technology platform connects heat, electricity and mobility for energy supply in the district through a virtual power plant. Participating partners are also developing a virtual marketplace where you can trade heat from various sources.

The real TransUrbanNRW laboratory wants to decarbonize heat supply at five locations in North Rhine-Westphalia by integrating renewable energies and waste heat at all temperature levels. The basis is the so-called LowEx networks with water temperatures from ten to 40 degrees. This allows the integration of geothermal energy or the use of waste heat, which is available on a large scale at low temperatures. In conjunction with heat pumps, higher temperatures or cooling energy are generated if required.