“Masculinists and retro men are forming”: Claudia Roth complains about sexism and anti-feminism in the Bundestag – politics

Bundestag vice-president Claudia Roth (Greens) complains about an increasingly disparaging treatment of women MPs. “Women are being ignored,” says Roth of the weekly “Die Zeit”. “When a Member of Parliament speaks, regardless of the group, a lot of men turn around, they talk, they stop listening, the noise level rises.”

This open contempt would also be felt by the two women in the Presidency of the Bundestag, Petra Pau of the Left Party and herself. “When one of us leads the meetings, some AfD speakers simply don’t greet the presidency, even though this has been the practice in plenary for 70 years,” Roth said. ‘You go to the desk and just start. Others explicitly say “President” as a greeting. “

With the arrival of the AfD in the Bundestag, the mood towards women would have changed fundamentally. “It seems to me as if we were already wrapped in cotton wool back then,” says the green politician.

Sexism and anti-feminism now have a stage in the Bundestag – and it has an uninhibited effect on society. Female MPs received hate mail often referring to sexualized dominance or humiliation. “The masculinists and retro men are forming now, they want to get back what isn’t theirs: power, influence, you know,” Roth says.

Pregnancies are sometimes hidden

Other female parliamentarians also complained about the behavior of many male colleagues in the Bundestag. “It has often happened to me that men from other parliamentary groups – we Social Democrats all use our terms anyway – have used me in the first conversation,” said SPD MP Josephine Ortleb.

“This is often not only disrespectful, it is also often an instrument for making the balance of power clear from the outset: I, the man, make the announcements here.”

Emmi Zeulner (CSU) points out that young women in parliament hid pregnancies for as long as possible and deliberately did not make their child a problem. “Because young mothers are disappearing. Not physically, but from the minds of many who have to make decisions, ”says Zeulner.

“A young mother does not sleep enough, has to take care of the child, so she is not efficient. The career is put on hold. None of this applies to young fathers. “(Tsp)