Frelimo declares “unconditional support” for the Defense and Security Forces – Observer

The ruling Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo) on Thursday declared “unconditional support” for the country’s Defense and Security Forces (SDS), after several calls for an investigation into alleged human rights violations reported on networks. social.

“We reiterate our unconditional support for the SDS and we will continue to work so that each Mozambican is in solidarity” with the forces, declared Caifadine Manasse, spokesperson for Frelimo, during a press conference in Maputo.

“Cabo Delgado is Maputo”, like any other province, declared Caifadine Manasse, in an allusion to “national unity”, for which “Frelimo will continue to fight”, he guaranteed.

Cabo Delgado is the northernmost coastal province, home to natural gas megaprojects and facing a humanitarian crisis with more than 1,000 dead and 250,000 internally displaced after three years of armed conflict between Mozambican and rebel forces , whose attacks have already been claimed by the Islamic State’s “jihadist” group, but whose origin remains uncertain.

“We have seen the proliferation of several videos that threaten the stability of the country, the work we need to do with surveillance,” he said, adding that the footage “should not continue to be used as a weapon to manipulate public opinion “.

“The moment is to support the SDS” and to “repudiate any act of atrocity”, underlined the spokesperson of Frelimo, which devoted the month of September, with dates alluding to independence, to the members of the Mozambican forces.

Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) are among the organizations that have called for an investigation into the videotaped acts showing suspected members of the Mozambican forces torturing and even executing others at the war scene in Cabo Delgado.

The Mozambican government has already rejected the footage and said it is open to investigating the circumstances, classifying the videos as propaganda for “terrorist” forces reaching the northern province and using SDF uniforms to record them.

The European Commission has found Amnesty International’s recent report on human rights violations in northern Mozambique to be “extremely shocking” and called for a “transparent and effective” investigation.

“We respect and appreciate all the support from the European Union (EU) and other organizations to improve the lives of Mozambicans,” Manasse said, but in Cabo Delgado “there are war zones” to be faced for ” any type of investigation “.

“We must first work for peace and stability in the province of Cabo Delgado. We Mozambicans must be united for there to be peace and for that we must cherish the SDS ”, he stressed.

“What we need to do as a media and as a country is to stay united, focused. The only role of the SDS is to defend the people and sovereignty, ”said the spokesperson, addressing media professionals.

At the press conference on Thursday, he appealed: “Various manipulations are going to take place and we draw attention to journalists who do not find themselves in such situations” in which faceless accusations arise.

“Our sovereignty is under attack and our journalists will use it, just like they use military uniforms, just like they use other types of people,” reiterating: “Our goal is the defense of sovereignty [de que] Mozambican journalists are part of it, foreigners are also part of it and must defend the sovereignty of the country where they are ”, he concluded.