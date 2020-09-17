Belarus. Tikhanovskaia meets the heads of European diplomacy on Monday – Observer

Belarusian opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaia is expected in Brussels on Monday for a meeting with European Union foreign ministers, the spokesperson for the head of European diplomacy announced on Thursday.

High Representative Josep Borrell will organize an informal meeting with Svetlana Tikhanovskaia and the foreign ministers of EU member states on Monday morning in Brussels, ”Peter Stano told French agency France-Presse.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaia should then address the European Parliament.

The European Union does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as President of Belarus and is preparing to impose heavy sanctions on the leaders of the regime of this country, which will be discussed between diplomatic ministers and then presented to European leaders at the summit of the 24 and 25. September.

After Warsaw, this will be the second official departure of the presidential candidate, who fled to Lithuania after disputing the victory claimed by Lukashenko. The opponent announced that he was preparing a list of members of the regime’s security forces responsible for the violence and arbitrary arrests, with a view to possible prosecution in the future.

Belarus has been the scene of several protests since August 9, when Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term, in elections deemed fraudulent by the opposition and part of the international community.

At the start of the protests, police arrested some 7,000 people and severely cracked down on hundreds, sparking international protests and the threat of sanctions.

The United States, the European Union and several neighboring countries of Belarus have rejected Lukashenko’s recent electoral victory and condemned the police crackdown, urging Minsk to establish a dialogue with the opposition.