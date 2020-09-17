No comprehensive explanation: The Court reprimands Deutsche Bahn for its advisory issue – the economy

At Deutsche Bahn, the scandal involving consulting contracts for former managers is boiling again. The illegal and incorrect application of these contracts has not been fully resolved, the Federal Audit Office criticized in a Bundestag report.

There was no full clarification. “Future incidents cannot be effectively prevented due to further weaknesses in the internal control system,” according to classified information available to the German news agency.

The group flatly rejected this criticism. The Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors comprehensively clarified the matter and drew far-reaching and far-reaching consequences. The Court’s report was the subject of a Federal Committee on Budgets committee on Wednesday. “Der Spiegel” reported on Thursday.

In the area of ​​consulting, the Supervisory Board had an external review of contracts with 29 former high-ranking employees from 2010 to 2018 last year. In eleven cases, the contracts were signed by the Supervisory Board, as informed by the supervisory authority last year.

29 railway consultants received € 14 million

As a result, the board has banned consulting agreements with former managers and top politicians. A former member of the subsidiary’s board of directors was sued for repaying EUR 350,000. Deutsche Bahn emphasized that the processes had been clarified comprehensively and transparently. The new rules and training for management are exemplary.

According to the Court’s report, a total of 76 contracts were concluded with 29 consultants, according to the latest information. They received a total of 14 million euros. 71 agreements were concluded without the consent of the Supervisory Board, 28 of which thus violated the German law on joint stock companies. For six contracts, the provision of services was incomprehensible and in one the fee was classified as non-compliant with the market.

However, in several cases the Court doubts that the other fees were in line with the market. In one case, for example, Deutsche Bahn transferred a lump sum of € 300,000 for making “at least 10 calls”.

How could it have happened? Richard Lutz, CEO of Deutsche Bahn. Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

The Court assumes that the audit firm’s investigation revealed further weaknesses. Only the consulting agreements of German companies in the group, which had previously undergone an internal audit, were evaluated. About half of the total fee invoices were not displayed. “Educational efforts still do not include all relevant societies and groups of people.”

The authority also accuses the Federal Department of Transportation of failing to exhaust the scandal and appointing a special auditor. The Court recommends that the Federal Representatives on the Supervisory Board support the investigation and challenge the previous work of the railway auditors and legal advisers.

Green housekeeper Sven-Christian Kindler demanded: “Deutsche Bahn must finally put all the cards on the table.” This must be ensured by Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). “To this day, the public is deliberately left in the dark about the true scope of the consultant’s business.” None of the reports were released.

The railways emphasized that previous investigations had already cost millions. Only in a few other cases examined were formal violations found, which, however, would not have a DB for financial disadvantages.

Germany’s largest state-owned company has been repeatedly criticized by the Federal Audit Office. Last year, the Authority drew attention to the difficult financial situation of the railways. They demanded that the federal government tighten control over what the railroad is doing with the billions it receives from the state treasury. (DPA)