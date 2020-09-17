Brexit. London responds to Biden by pledging to respect the peace in Northern Ireland – Observer

The British government said Thursday that plans to cancel parts of the Brexit exit deal did not threaten peace in Northern Ireland, in response to a warning from Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister reiterated that the controversial bill, which is being debated in parliament, aims to “precisely ensure that the Good Friday agreement is respected in all circumstances”.

We remain absolutely committed that there is no return to a physical border, or border infrastructure, between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, ”the spokesperson told a group journalists.

London has angered the EU by presenting a bill, currently under review in parliament, which revises the withdrawal agreement signed in January with the 27 to regulate the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

The text contradicts in particular the special provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol, formulated to prevent a return to a border with the Republic of Ireland which could call into question the 1998 peace agreement which ended three decades of violence. .

“We cannot allow the Good Friday agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland, to become a victim of Brexit,” Joe Biden warned on Wednesday, in a message on the social network Twitter, which has always been expressed with passion. on their Irish roots.

“Any trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom is subject to compliance with the Agreement and non-return to a physical border. Period, ”added the Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden’s intervention met with some hostility from British Conservative MPs, including Joy Morrissey, who also accused on Twitter that “Biden is shamelessly calling for the Irish American vote.”

He later deleted the post and replaced it with a more diplomatic version, where he said, “Obviously it’s all because of the Irish-American vote.”

The warning coincided with a visit this week by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to Washington in an attempt to defuse US concerns over “Brexit” and the risk to the Northern Ireland peace process.

However, the UK government bowed to pressure from a group of Conservative MPs concerned about the risk the proposed law would violate international law and agreed to back an amendment to give Parliament the final say in the decision.

In the UK’s proposed Internal Market law, intended to replace European standards with rules for trade between different parts of the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) after leaving the EU , the government invokes the power to ignore the provisions of the Accord.

These are matters such as the filing of export declarations or customs checks between the British province of Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the island where England is located, Scotland and the Country of Wales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued that this legislation is a “safety net” to protect the integrity of the country against “extremist or irrational interpretations of the Protocol, which could result in a border in the Irish Sea”.

The text will be debated and voted on in the specialty Monday and Tuesday in the House of Commons, then in the House of Lords, the upper house of the British parliament.