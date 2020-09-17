Tough “Scientific American” Election Recommendation: Against Trump? Yes but. For Biden? Better not. – Politics

There is actually no clear translation for the verb “to subscribe”. An “approval” is definitely something clear: public support for something or someone. Often there are mutual deals, for example when an athlete likes an energy bar in public, a guitarist a guitar manufacturer or a Youtuber a make-up line.

In the US, a different approval question arises every four years: which presidential candidate to support? Countertrades also play a role here. For example, when an opponent who lost in the primaries becomes a passionate supporter to secure office, if not dignity.

But many newspapers, magazines, broadcasters and websites that actually pursue political objectivity then decide to make an election recommendation. This can be reconciled with objectivity insofar as it does not mean neutrality.

The New York Times will soon be officially positioning itself. She’s always done it since 1860, then for a Republican named Abraham Lincoln.

It is a sensation that a magazine like “Scientific American” is calling on its readers to vote for a particular candidate. It has never done anything like it in the 175 years of its existence.

Actually committed to neutrality

Not only is it the oldest continuous magazine in the United States, but it is still considered the foremost popular voice in American scholarship. Because many of the texts published there still come from researchers themselves – and not from journalists.

But science itself is actually politically obliged to be neutral. With “Scientific American” it is emphasized that the decision was not made easy for himself. The editorial board especially cites the denial of scientific evidence about Covid-19 by the candidate Trump as motivation.

However, that would – which would be much more stringent in scientific thinking – make the case for simply speaking out against Donald Trump, but not in favor of his challenger Joe Biden. The accusation that the decision has something to do with PR for the 175th anniversary is also loud.

The decisive factor was probably that in 2020 science in the US will be more political than perhaps never before – mainly because of anti-science politics. In a free country, however, leaders must always “endorse” one thing: the freest, most objective and neutral science and its results. So temporary and uncomfortable it often can be.