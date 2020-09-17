“A Promised Land” Releases Nov.17: Barack Obama Releases His Memoirs After the US Elections – Politics

Almost four years after leaving the White House, former US President Barack Obama plans to publish the first part of his memoir.

“A Promised Land” (the official German title: “Ein Promised Land”) will be released on November 17, two weeks after this year’s US election, as publisher Penguin Random House announced Thursday. In addition to the English version, the book will be published that day in 24 other languages, including German.

Obama wrote on Twitter that he wanted to make a fair assessment of his presidency in his book. He also shed light on the forces that make the US a nation, how to heal divisions and how democracy can work for all.

Obama was elected in November 2008 and became the first black president to enter the White House in 2009. In 2012 the Democrat was re-elected.

The publication date of the second and final part of the memoir is not yet known and will be announced at a later date, the publisher said. The memoirs of Obama’s wife Michelle appeared in US bookstores in 2018 and became a bestseller. (dpa)