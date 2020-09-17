Portugal receives € 13.2 billion from the Investment Recovery Fund – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

Portugal will receive 13.2 billion euros in subsidies, until 2023, under the European Post-Crisis Recovery Fund generated by Covid-19 to make investments within the framework of the resilience mechanism, announced on Thursday the European Commission.

The calculation tables published by the Community executive and to which Lusa had access indicate that, as part of the recovery and resilience mechanism, Portugal should raise nearly 13.2 billion euros (at 2018 prices) of grants until 2023.

This amount – divided into two installments, one of € 9.1 billion and € 4.1 billion – is part of a total of € 15.3 billion that the country will receive from Brussels in title of the Recovery, published by the government last July.

Adopted by European leaders at a historic European Council in July, this fund is budgeted at 750 billion euros (including grants and loans to countries).

Also today, the European Commission proposed that the Member States of the European Union (EU) bet, as part of their recovery and resilience plans, on investments in “emblematic areas” such as clean technologies. , digitization and training.

At stake are the next steps published on the post-crisis recovery and resilience mechanism generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This instrument will receive € 672.5 billion (in loans and grants) next year for investments in Member States to increase their potential for economic growth, job creation and economic and social resilience ”, while realizing “green and digital transitions”.

The plans must be sent by the countries to Brussels before mid-October, then evaluated directly by the European Commission working group which will coordinate the recovery plan and by the Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs.

Last week in Brussels, the government said Portugal wanted to be one of the first EU countries to have a recovery and resilience plan ‘presented, discussed and approved’ to access EU funds from the start. from 2021.

“Our objective is very simple: to put in place the best possible conditions, both programmatic and practical, so that the dialogue with the European Commission allows the plan to be among the first to be presented, the first to be presented. discussed and among the first to be approved, ”Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said, addressing journalists in Brussels.

This is the strategic document in which Portugal must report on the reforms and investments it intends to carry out using the “tranche” of almost 15 billion euros that it will have from the EU Recovery Fund. after Covid-19, agreed last July.

Augusto Santos Silva said last week that among the priorities of the Portuguese executive are issues such as strengthening health systems, investing in infrastructure and industrial and economic capacity, increasing territorial cohesion and the ability to compete internationally. , the achievement of the climate transition and the reform of public administration.