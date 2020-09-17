Questions of the Day: Over 2,000 New Corona Infections, News in the Navalny Case – That Was Important – Politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

• More than 2000 new corona infections and school senator in quarantine: In Germany, the RKI reported 2194 new infections with the corona virus on Thursday morning. That is why virologist Christian Drosten warns: Compared to August, these infections are no longer the result of cases imported from abroad, but of unrecognized clusters within Germany – and therefore hardly traceable. You can read more about developments in Germany and other countries here.

In Berlin, however, the Schusenatorin Sandra Scheeres (SPD) and the entire science committee went into preventive quarantine. You can read more about this here.

• Navalny’s team describes the poisoning in the hotel room: Russian opposition politician Navalny has already been poisoned in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk – at least that’s what his team has now explained. There was a water bottle, on which traces of the neurotoxin Novichok were later found, according to a video that was distributed on Nawalny’s Instagram account on Thursday. You can find out more about it here.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

• The Berlin domestic administration declares a referendum on expropriation permissible: the referendum “Dispossessed Deutsche Wohnen & Co.!” Is permissible. A large collection of signatures could start soon, writes Ulrich Zawatka-Gerlach.

• Woman dies after hacker attack on Düsseldorf University Clinic: Blackmailers attacked servers in Düsseldorf clinic. When it became clear to them that the servers were not from the university but from the university clinic, they had been given a digital key. Because a woman could not be admitted to the clinic due to the hacker attack, had to be diverted and then died, an investigation into murder by negligence is now also underway.

• Former model accuses Trump of sexual assault: Donald Trump allegedly assaulted Amy Dorris, then 24, at the US Open in 1997. Lawyers for the current US president reject the allegations. Amy Dorris says, “I’m tired of being quiet.”

Donald Trump at the US Open 1997. At that time he would have sexually assaulted Amy Dorris. Photo: Image

What was discussed?

• Has the Kremlin been refuted in the Navalny case? But yeah! my colleague Christoph von Marschall comments on the latest findings regarding the poisoning of the Russian opposition politician. Little by little, research is doing now that the buildings of lies in Moscow are collapsing – this is exactly what happened in previous cases. And that’s exactly how it is.

• No more weapons and EU millions for Turkey! Given the gas conflict in the Mediterranean, Turkey is the next major problem for the EU after China and Russia. And yet it still receives EU millions. The heads of state or government want to discuss the topic of Turkey and sanctions next week. It is time, Stephan-Andreas Casdorff thinks.

• Much ado about almost nothing: if even the ADAC insists on more determination, one thing is clear: SPD’s Environment Minister Svenja Schulze cannot defend himself against the Union on climate policy. Because that has the customer base of the motorist and the industry firmly in its sights, says my exasperated colleague Jens Tartler and concludes: “The reform of the motor vehicle tax is purely cosmetic.”

etuDas “Team Navalny” responded with presence of mind to the poisoning attack. Once again. In this photo from April 2017 … Photo: Evgeny Feldman / AP / dpa

What could I read as a Tagesspiegel subscriber?

• If you want to renovate your apartment, you don’t even have to go to the construction site: via internet portals, the client takes over all the work from the first meeting up to and including the delivery of the building. But what should consumers pay attention to? Jürgen Hoffmann gives you an overview of the offers from Myhammer, Construyo, Myster and Co.

• The horror that patients experience when they are unconscious in the hospital: near-death experience, pain, machines – and nightmares that don’t wake you up. Tell a patient in intensive care and a doctor what it means to be in an artificial coma.

• Why US wildfires are linked to climate change: Scientist Park Williams of Columbia University in New York demonstrated this connection years ago in a study. In an interview with Patrick Eickemeier, he now talks about the development of the climate, the increasing risk of forest fires and the dangers for people.

• “China is now seen as an enemy” Swiss ex-ambassador Uli Sigg owns one of the world’s largest collections of Chinese art. Now the patron is giving his art to Hong Kong. Nicola Kuhn speaks in an interview with Uli Sigg about the situation in Hong Kong, about censorship and the political consequences of the corona crisis.

What can we do?

Listening to Gyncast: Catcalling, Harassment and Rape – Far too many women are affected and victims of male violence. In episode 11 of the Gyncast, Esther Kogelboom and Julia Prosinger discuss with chief physician Dr. Mangler, how such attacks will affect people in the long and short term, how evidence is obtained, for example at the outpatient clinic for violence protection in Berlin, and how to protect oneself from unwanted approach in everyday life. You can find all episodes of the Gyncast here.

Listening to music: Michael Rother played at Kraftwerk and became Neu! legendary. Now he releases his first album in 16 years. My colleague Christian Schröder thinks “like a dream.”

Go to the movies: Hollywood star Kirsten Stewart plays Hollywood star Jean Seeberg, who was targeted by the FBI led by J. Edgar Hoover in the late 1960s for her support for the Black Panther movement and her affair with the Afro-American. American activist Hakim Abdullah Jamal. Exciting and sobering.

Magic with fish: mackerel ceviche, tuna with yogurt, seafood in coconut milk … does that sound complicated? Is it not! Considered Israel’s best fish chef, Uri Buri, we’ve put together some of his fine yet simple recipes for you here.

Since April 2020, editors Julia Prosinger and Esther Kogelboom have been talking with Dr. Mandy Mangler about … Illustration: Felix Möller / TSP

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

This Friday it will be interesting to see if politicians will send a clear signal against speeding offenders, or if they prefer to soften the measures taken despite the full announcements. The German Road Safety Board has reiterated that speeding offenses of more than 21 kilometers per hour in the city and 26 km / hour outside the city are not a trivial matter, but gross violations. Those who drive too fast must “feel a definite penalty, regardless of whether the reason for the speed limit is a day-care center, a dangerous place or a tight corner”.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick über die Corona-Entwicklung in Ihrem Berliner Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihre Nachbarschaft. Kostenlos und kompakt: leute.tagesspiegel.de.]

Because on Friday, the Federal Council must again deal with changes to the traffic rules. Since the end of April, the driving license has been in danger of being withdrawn if you drive 21 km / h too fast in the city or 26 km / h outside the city. The thresholds used to be higher. However, the scheme was shelved due to a formal flaw that was discovered. It is now disputed whether only the mistake should be corrected – or whether the tougher penalties should also be softened. According to a proposal from the Union and the SPD, the transport and interior committee of the regional chamber recommends that driving bans apply only to schools and day-care centers and if repeated within a year.

The Road Safety Council has a clear opinion about this, which I find very convincing: just like with a red traffic light, ordering a maximum speed is not just an offer that you can or cannot adhere to. If speeding offenses were only penalized for schools or daycare centers, the validity of the traffic rules would be called into question in other cases, the experts said. Moreover, children are not only on the road for schools, the way to school also starts at home. Driving bans for gross violations have an effect because, unlike fines, they cannot simply be ‘priced in’.

Number of the day

Deutsche Bahn has transferred 14 million euros to former executives as consultants. The Court came to the conclusion too soon. Because: The illegal and improper use of such contracts has not been fully addressed and no extensive clarification has taken place. You can find out more about it here.