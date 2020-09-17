Amnesty International launches project on human rights in Portuguese football – Observer

Amnesty International today launched the “I play for human rights” project, which aims to “raise awareness of human rights through sport”, with a first phase focusing on football.

The project will carry out, with the partner institutions, “a set of awareness-raising and education actions on human rights”, aimed at “sports agents, supporters and the general public”, informs Amnesty International Portugal in a press release.

Alongside Amnesty International Portugal, there will be the State Secretariats for Youth and Sport, Citizenship and Equality, but also the Portuguese Professional Football League, the Portuguese Football Federation, the Portuguese Institute of sport and youth, the National Plan of Ethics in Sport, the Commission for Citizenship and Gender Equality, the Commission for Equality and Against Racial Discrimination and the Authority for the Prevention and Combating violence in sport, among others.

Quoted in the press release, the executive director of Amnesty International Portugal, Pedro Neto, strengthens the potential of sport as a promoter of a “more just, inclusive and multicultural world”.

For this, he needs “supporters with more respect, who stand out from all expressions of hatred, clubs with more sense of their social responsibility, athletes and technical teams who use their media influence” to the good of humanity.

“Sport reflects society at its best and worst, and unfortunately it has improved the behaviors, practices and ideals that promote racism, discrimination, violence and hate speech, both on the pitch and ‘outside,’ said Pedro Neto.

The statement said it was an “unprecedented awareness project,” which will bring together coaches and other professionals, at a time when there is “a climate of violence, racism, intimidation. and threats to physical integrity ”in sport, as well as“ hate speech felt by sports agents or cases of human trafficking ”, which led to this initiative.

The protocol is signed today in Cidade do Futebol, in Oeiras, in the district of Lisbon, during a ceremony reserved for guests, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Among the list of personalities associated with the project are the two selectors of the main Portuguese teams, Fernando Santos (man) and Francisco Neto (woman), as well as several international “ AA ” players and players from football leagues I and II, in addition to referees Artur Soares Dias and Vanessa Gomes, among others.

In addition to awareness raising actions, Amnesty and the Portuguese Football Federation will come together to “develop specific human rights training for players, supporters, managers, coaches, referees, journalists and other members of society and football interested “, informed the federal body, also in a statement.

“I play for human rights”, announced today, “is already activated in the competitions organized by the FPF”, underlines the federation, in particular during the “roadblocks” of access to the Futsal League, which take place at the Sports Palace, in Torres Novas, Santarém district.