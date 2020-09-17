Government wants more emigrants from the diaspora to invest in Portugal – Observer

The government aims to increase the volume of investments made by the diaspora in Portugal, namely in the interior or sparsely populated territories, the Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities announced on Thursday.

Berta Nunes was in Beja to present the new National Diaspora Investment Support Program (PNAID), later visiting some companies that constitute Diaspora investments in the municipality of Aljustrel.

Addressing Lusa, the Minister explained that the PNAID, approved by the Council of Ministers in August, intends to help “any national citizen living in a foreign country to invest in Portugal”.

We know there are a lot of people in our communities [na diáspora] who wants to invest [em Portugal], but has several difficulties and does not know how to do it. And this program intends to support this investment and, at the same time, give it visibility ”, he declared.

In addition to this, continued the minister, the PNAID also aims to help “the exports and internationalization of national enterprises through the diaspora”.

“It is a way of valuing our communities, of connecting communities in Portugal and of contributing to the development of our country and our economy, especially in the interior”, added Berta Nunes, revealing that, for this very reason, the PNAID is “shared” by the Secretariats of State of the Portuguese Communities and the enhancement of the interior.

The PNAID brings together several areas of governance “in a common conception” and uses support measures that already exist in the State budget or in calls for tenders for European funds, made up of four lines of action: “Support and incentives ”,“ Facilitation ”,“ Information and disclosure ”and“ Promotion, mobilization and networks ”.

Among the 25 measures envisaged, the Secretary of State underlined the creation of the figure of the Statute of the investor of the diaspora (EID), which according to the program “opens a path of eligibility for support, which constitutes an element differentiation ”and allows“ incentives and dedicated ”, with mark-ups, personal warnings and additional benefits if the investment is made inland.

The EID will allow those who obtain it to have a series of advantages, some already on the ground and others that we hope to build over time with the different ministries ”, explained Berta Nunes.

This status is assigned by the Secretariat of State of the Portuguese Communities, via an online form, applicants having to obey certain criteria, namely to be Portuguese citizen or to have Portuguese nationality, to reside abroad or to have resided in the abroad for more than one year and less than two years, and that your investment project is in Portugal.

According to Berta Nunes, on Tuesday, 35 EID requests had already been requested, by emigrants spread around the world.

“We get three or four orders a day and from all continents. This shows that the disclosure we make is paying off and that people are looking for us “and” expressing their willingness to invest, “the secretary of state noted.

Other PNAID measures are the creation of the Diaspora investment brand, which will help in the promotion and dissemination of completed projects, and the launch of a Diaspora investment support guide, which will systematically bring together all information. dispersed by different ministries.

Berta Nunes stressed that for the success of PNAID, the Diaspora Investment Support Network will be essential, which will reconcile, internally, the work of the Emigrant Support Offices (GAE) operating in town halls, intercommunalities and associations. with the action of Portuguese embassies and consulates abroad in more than 100 countries.

We want all the cameras [municipais] have this cabinet. And we will help train the technicians of the rooms, in order to add to what are the most traditional skills of GAE new skills to support the attraction of investments and also to support the export and internationalization of Portuguese companies. through our communities, ”concluded the Secretary of State.