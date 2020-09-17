An excuse for the Prime Minister | Editorial

Following “one of the most hypocritical and demagogic campaigns” which Luís Filipe Vieira remembers, the decision came: his honor dispenses with the presence of politicians in the commission which should exalt him. Suddenly, the president of Benfica tried to stop the prolongation of the “defamatory climate” that the affair created and, in a subliminal way, to solve a problem for the Prime Minister (and other politicians). The amendment was worse than the sonnet, not so much for him, but especially for those who had been removed from the committee. It takes an intense exercise of memory to remember such a blatant edge to the institutional dignity of a head of government of the Republic like this. You see, a club president who is grappling with various legal suspicions and shrouded in defaults on BES has refused the “honor” the Prime Minister bestowed upon him by backing him.

The episode is worth what it is worth in the torrent of events in which we live, but its symbolic load has a worrying effect on the quality of public life and on the image that citizens have of who governs them. António Costa, we have already written it twice in this space, made a blunder by agreeing to join the honorary committee of a candidate associated for justice in serious cases like Operation Lex. Those in public positions of high responsibility should not follow winding paths like those in football, be it Rui Moreira or Manuel Pizarro at FC Porto, be it Fernando Medina and António Costa at Benfica. In view of the natural outcry that this gesture aroused, there was only one solution: to go alone. He didn’t and let the Benfica president burn him down with an expulsion.

When it comes to degrading status to this level, the offender is wrong and his victim is ill – contrary to many suspicions, it seems unlikely that he was the prime minister to seek his removal, because, if so, would have announced this request in advance. And, as this victim is the Prime Minister of Portugal, the misdeeds have repercussions on everyone. Whether you like António Costa or not, he is the one the citizens have chosen to rule. And it is precisely in this dimension that the problem must lie. The episode degrades democracy.

After the pious justification that the honorary committee was the citizen and not the Prime Minister, after the obvious discomfort of the President of the Republic or of the party’s supporters, there was no longer a good outcome. No one would think, however, of the unthinkable: the withdrawal of António Costa from the commission of honor of Luís Filipe Vieira by Luís Filipe Vieira seemed possible only in the pages of the public enemy.

