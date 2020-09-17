Bus attacks in central Mozambique injure seven – Observer

Two armed attacks on passenger buses on Thursday left seven injured, three of them seriously in the districts of Sofala, along National Highway 1 (EN1), the main link in southern and northern Mozambique, witnesses said and officials in Lusa.

In the first attack, two buses from the Nagi Investiment and City Link carriers were “strafed” in a side profile by an armed group early in the morning, around 7.45am local time (6.45am in Lisbon), near the bridge over the Pungue River , in the border area between the districts of Nhamatanda and Gorongosa.

We had passed a village with people selling charcoal when we heard gunshots. A gunshot hit a woman who was next to me and we all crouched down, worried, ”Helena da Fraisa, a survivor who was traveling on the Nagi bus, told Lusa.

During the attack, he said, seven people were injured, including three seriously injured, who were first helped at the Gorongosa District Hospital and then transferred to the Chimoio Provincial Hospital ( HPC).

The buses came almost together from Beira. Already 40 kilometers from Gorongosa, we were attacked and we, who were in front, suffered more. There are passengers who were hit by bullets and others by broken glass, ”Lucas Xavier, another survivor, told Lusa.

The two buses had left the town of Beira (Sofala) bound for the town of Quelimane (Zambézia).

Speaking to Lusa, Nilma Issa, clinical director of HPC, confirmed the entry of three victims of gunshot wounds, adding that one of them still needed further treatment.

“Three patients have come in – two men and a woman – and they are stable. But there is one that is more serious because he has an abdominal injury and the surgeons are still deciding on the patient, ”said Nilma Issa.

During the second attack, another passenger bus, which was traveling from Beira (center) to Maputo (south), was ambushed around 10 a.m. by an armed group on the Save-Muxúnguè section, without causing any casualties. .

Sofala police, who confirmed the two attacks, guaranteed that after dispatching a contingent of the Defense and Security Forces (SDS), road traffic in these two sections of EN1 was restored, with a history of attacks and ambushes against vehicles. in central Mozambique.

Faced with this situation, the police of the Republic of Mozambique in Sofala are deploying efforts on the ground to neutralize and hold the perpetrators of these two attacks duly accountable, ”declared Dércio Chacate, spokesperson for the police in Sofala.

The attacks follow on from others on the roads and settlements in the provinces of Manica and Sofala, marched by dissident Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo) guerrillas, led by Mariano Nhongo, of the self-proclaimed military junta of Renamo.