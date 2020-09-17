AfD Bundestag politicians infected: no mask, no distance – MPs angry about AfD politics

After an AfD MP fell ill with Corona, anger is growing in the Bundestag that many members of the AfD parliamentary group are ignoring the precautions. The Brandenburg AfD member Norbert Kleinwächter had tested positive.

The Bundestag Council of Elders is due to hear the case on Thursday at the request of several members. The Greens announced they would propose an obligation to wear a mask if necessary.

President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) recently strongly recommended that all rooms of the Bundestag be kept a safe distance and that a mask be worn. Many AfD MPs systematically ignore the recommendation, don’t wear a mask in plenary and stand close together in groups.

AfD MPs support demonstrations against Corona policy. When Schäuble recently thanked the police officers who had defended the Reichstag against a group of Corona skeptics, only the AfD MPs were left sitting. Individual AfD MPs provocatively violate the mask requirement outside the Reichstag. Stephan Brandner provoked a police operation because he did not want to put on a mask all at once.

The president of the Bundestag follows his own recommendation: Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) came on Wednesday with a house style mask

“The fact that the president’s recommendation is not being applied by many in the AfD parliamentary group is causing us many problems,” said the Union parliamentary group. Unlike the AfD, the other groups make no effort to comply with hygiene regulations. MPs and employees wear masks, offices have introduced a shift system or workplaces are separated by plexiglass windows.

Since the parliamentary groups of the Union and the SPD would be too small if the safety distance were respected, the two groups meet alternately on Tuesdays in the plenum of the Bundestag.

Britta Hasselmann, the executive of the Green Parliament, calls the behavior of AfD representatives “irresponsible”. “Demonstrating”, most would not wear mouth and nose protection or stand close together. “This endangers the health of workers and MPs and mocks people who wear face masks out of respect for others,” Hasselmann told Tagesspiegel.

Schäuble’s urgent recommendation to be considerate also applies to the AfD. The green politician announced, “If she is unable to be distinctive and considerate, we will propose an obligation to wear mouth and nose protection.”