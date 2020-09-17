Hearings of migrants who disembarked in the Algarve continue on Friday – Observer

The hearing of the 28 undocumented migrants who disembarked Tuesday on the Deserta island of Faro, will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, a source from the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) said in Lusa.

All foreign citizens, after being identified, were informed by the judge of their rights and duties. When asked if they intended to make statements, some expressed that intention, ”the SEF revealed during Thursday’s videoconference hearings held by the Faro court.

The same source clarified that, for this reason, the judge responsible for the case marked Friday at 9:30 am “the continuation of the judicial procedure” which will determine the precautionary measures to be applied to the group of 28 migrants, after the irregular entry on the territory. Portuguese.

Two of the members of the group have tested positive for Covid-19 and are isolated from the other members, who “will remain for now” at the Civil Protection Logistics Support Base (BAL) in Quarteira, in the municipality of Loulé, where they all went. transported on Tuesday, after landing on Deserta Island.

Two of the 28 migrants who landed in the Algarve with Covid-19

The group also traveled under 15 and three women, including one pregnant. Migrant women are in a different area than men.

The judicial hearings of the 28 migrants began this Thursday at 11 a.m., by videoconference, from the BAL in Quarteira, after, on Wednesday, the group was subjected to Covid-19 tests and a medical evaluation.