New study on waste trading: “Waste exports protect the environment” – the economy

At first glance, this is the steep thesis made by the president of the waste management industry: the more waste is transported around the world, the better for environmental protection. On Thursday, Peter Kurth presented “Facts versus Myths – Why Waste Exports and Imports Are Indispensable.” The study evaluates the Federal Association for Waste Management, Water Management and Raw Materials Processing (BDE) with data from the Federal Statistical Office to defend itself against widespread allegations: Western expulsion companies are disposing of their rich waste in Asian and African developing and emerging countries. where the dirt poisons the soil and water and ends up in the oceans in the form of plastic particles. In fact, we export about a million tons of plastic waste a year, a fifth of which to Malaysia.

It is better to use recycled material than oil

This is a good thing for BDE President Kurth: “We export plastics to the plastics industry in Asia, where recycled is used as a substitute for oil.” Here we get into a complete circle: It is better to use a secondary raw material (recycle) than fossil fuel (oil). It only works if the price is right. “Unfortunately, oil is now half as expensive as recycled plastic,” admits Kurth, and that will not change in the foreseeable future. Politicians must therefore help with minimum utilization quotas: For example, cheese packaging would then contain at least 30 percent recycled material. However, politicians in this country and throughout the EU are avoiding these demands. This, in turn, is bad for a circular economy that is not doing business properly. And an environment that moans under the mountains of garbage Especially when the waste ends up in landfills.

Peter Kurth is President of the Federal Association for Waste, Water and Raw Materials Management in Germany. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

Circular economics do not exist everywhere

In this country, a landfill ban “for untreated municipal waste” has been in place since 2005. Waste is either collected, processed and reused as a secondary raw material, “thermally recovered” in a waste incineration plant or exported. In most countries, dirt still ends up in landfills, including EU countries. “It’s better not to dump waste in Poland, but to incinerate it in Germany,” says Kurth. It would be even better if the waste was used as a recyclable material. According to the chairman of the BDE, who before his association worked as the financial senator of the CDU in Berlin and as a member of the board of the Alba waste disposal company, this works best within the international division of labor. In particular, smaller countries that do not have waste management in the EU, such as Luxembourg or Malta, must be able to export their separate waste. “And, of course, countries without the steel industry would export their metals.

Most waste remains in Europe

By the way, as statistics show, waste flows were predominantly in Europe. “We are not solving our liquidation problems in Asia, that is a completely bad picture,” said the president of the BDE. However: there are certainly illegal garbage shops. Last year, 260 containers were sent back from Malaysia to Canada, France, England and the United States because they contained prohibited waste. Garbage traders had to pay a total of 192,000 euros – too little, says Kurth. “We need stricter prosecution and punishment of illegal imports and exports.” For example, it is illegal to send waste to Malaysia that is deposited there.

Overall, the international set of rules for “shipments of waste is designed in a balanced way to take account of environmental protection and trade in waste as resources,” says Kurth. “Transboundary shipments of waste undoubtedly have a place in the circular economy,” says Naturschutzbund Deutschland (Nabu). However, waste trade should not be misused to dispose of waste at the expense of target countries. “Regional waste recycling should be the goal of a modern recycling economy,” says Nabu. “Spatial outsourcing of the waste problem”, on the other hand, is a symbol of how we live beyond our means.

Metals in particular are traded

There can be no doubt about that, says Kurth, holding Germany’s waste export quota at only six percent. The largest export commodity is metal with ten million tons or a share of 41 percent. Metals “replace primary raw materials, save energy and interfere with the environment,” according to a study by the Association of the Waste Management Industry. After metals, plant and animal waste came in second with a share of 25 percent. Recovered paper accounts for eleven percent of export volumes, followed by ash and slag at nine percent.

Most of the garbage goes to the Netherlands

According to the study, 95 percent of waste exports are in 24 countries. The Netherlands is in the lead with a share of 26 percent. However, this may also mean that the Netherlands is used as a transit country and waste is shipped in Rotterdam to Asia. In such a case, Malaysia would probably have a higher share than the statistical one percent and would be ranked 20th in the list of exporting countries. Overall, 89 percent of German waste exports go to European countries and 10 percent to Asia.

Battery law disappointed

BBDE chief Kurth expressed disappointment at the reform of the battery law, which passed the Bundestag on Thursday. It is the “peak of infallibility” to legally set a collection quota, which is already exceeded today. The quota for old batteries will increase slightly from 45 to 50 percent – although 52 percent of used batteries have ended up in collection containers. “The market is flooded with lithium-ion batteries,” Kurth said, citing millions of e-bikes, but politicians are unresponsive. The cancellation of the deposit requirement is also disappointing. “We would expect more from the grand coalition,” Kurth said.