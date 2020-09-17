Angola reports 114 new cases in last 24 hours – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

Angola has recorded 114 other cases of Covid-19 and one death in the past 24 hours, according to the epidemiological report presented this Thursday by the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Of the new cases, five were reported in Cabinda, two in Huíla, one in Cuanza Sul, 19 in Huambo and 87 in Luanda.

The age varies between one month and 80 years, 84 infected men and 30 women.

A 78-year-old Angolan from Huambo has died of the disease and four people have reportedly recovered since Wednesday.

Angola has 3,789 cases of the disease, including 144 deaths, 1,405 cured and 2,240 active, including one in critical condition and 13 severe.

The laboratories processed 1,280 samples, for a total of 70,195 samples.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 941,000 deaths worldwide since December last year, including 1,888 in Portugal, and more than 29.9 million cases of infection in 196 countries and territories, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Africa, there are 33,251 confirmed deaths in more than 1.3 million people infected in 55 countries, according to the latest statistics on the continent’s pandemic.

Among the African countries which have Portuguese as an official language, Angola leads in number of deaths and Mozambique in number of cases. Angola records 144 deaths and 3,789 cases, followed by Equatorial Guinea (83 deaths and 5,000 cases), Cape Verde (49 deaths and 5,063 cases), Mozambique (39 deaths and 6,161 cases), Guinea-Bissau (39 deaths and 2,303 cases)) and São Tomé and Príncipe (15 deaths and 906 cases).

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.